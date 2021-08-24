2021 NRA Annual Meeting of Members CANCELED

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits. This cancellation applies to all events and meetings that were scheduled in Houston. We will provide future notification regarding a rescheduled date for the Annual Meeting of Members.
We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas.
We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision. The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings. Among the highlights of our annual meeting is acres of exhibit space featuring the latest and greatest firearms, the display of countless accessories, and the offering of adventures and group gatherings that many travel hundreds, and some even thousands, of miles to experience. We realize that it would prove difficult, if not impossible, to offer the full guest experience that our NRA members deserve.
The NRA’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters. We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends, and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications. Those are among the reasons why we decided to cancel our 2021 event.
We would like to thank our members, attendees, exhibitors, and staff for their understanding and support. We are grateful for the many contributions of the George R. Brown Convention Center, state and local officials, community organizers, area hotels, and countless event venues across Houston. We receive enormous support from Houston and the State of Texas – and we hope to return to the Bayou City for a full annual meeting experience.
The NRA looks forward to a Celebration of Freedom in Louisville in May 2022. In the meantime, we will support many other NRA local events and smaller gatherings – in a manner that is protective of our members and celebrates our Second Amendment freedom.
We wish continued health and safety to our entire NRA family.
About NRA-ILA:
Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org
Lame cover story. The annual meet was canceled for 2 reasons:
(a) Members & donors are pissed at LaPew & Co’s massive corruption and were set to make the meeting very unpleasant & embarrassing.
(b) Due to (a), no major manufactures want to be associated with LaPew & Co. Exhibit hall table sales were collapsing long before Covid picked up again.
Spot on. The loss in revenue for the NRA will be huge.
Still waiting to see what will happen with the Board meeting.
Board meeting? Break out the rubber stamps! 🙂 LOL
It’s more complicated than that. The NRA bylaws are rather complex and have already created a number of conundrums. I am also expecting a number of resignations.
Read here: https://nraindanger.wordpress.com/2021/08/24/nra-houston-meeting-is-cancelled/
Yep, I know. Saw the articles. Maybe more directors will turn in their rubber stamps. A few might be fed up & man enough to give LaPew & Co a S sandwich on the way out, though they’re virtually all guilty 1 way or another. Wonder if West will bother showing up this time & if so, will he chicken out again on bouncing LaPew.
Must be a fair number of members who got F’d out of the cost of airline tickets, hotel, car rental etc. I hope most of them are LaPew toadies. It would serve them right.
And here: https://www.pagunblog.com/2021/08/10/the-year-without-petition-candidates/
Pu – – ies!