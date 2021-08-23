Adams Arms Debuts New AA19 Handgun

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Adams Arms, industry leading pioneers of piston-driven AR platform firearms, announced the AA19, a performance-driven compact 9mm Luger handgun. The AA19 combines Adams Arms years of experience with handgun barrel and slide innovations with its mission of elevating firearm reliability and performance.

“Adams Arms is known for its slides and barrels for custom handguns, and now we’ve brought all of our expertise into one complete pistol,” Steve Green, Adams Arms Vice President of Sales and Marketing said. “Our customers have been asking for an Adams Arms handgun for years, and now it is ready. The new AA19 incorporates design elements that refine its ergonomics and performance. Every detail on the new AA19 adds upgrades that maximize its potential for both EDC and competition.”

Enhanced front and rear cocking serrations

Double undercut trigger guard

Vickers Tactical Carry Trigger

Ameriglo Defoor EDC sights

Profiled and lightened slide

Threaded 1:16” twist barrel

Aggressive grip texturing

1913 Picatinny rail

Billet extractor

OAL 7.6”

Weight 1.26 lbs.

The AA19 comes with two Magpul G19 magazines, a hardcase, and cable lock. The slide is cut for optics, and plates are plates available in all popular footprints, including the Trijicon RMR, Leupold Deltapoint, Shield RMS, Burris Fastfire 3, Vortex Venom/Viper, Vortex Razon, C-More STS. The gun is made in the USA and is backed by Adams Arms’ lifetime warranty.

The AA19 will be available through Adams Arms’ network of dealers. MSRP is $999. For more information on the new AA19, visit here.

About Adams Arms

Adams Arms provides cutting edge technology that meets the real needs of the modern warrior, starting with the industry’s first and only patented retrofit kit for the AR 15 Platform that makes it a relevant weapon of the future. We will continue to develop products that improve performance and minimize maintenance at the highest level of quality from full rifles to all relative configurations.