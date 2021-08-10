Ammo Deal: 1,000 Rounds Winchester M855 Green Tip 5.56 $669.98

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Botach currently has a great deal on 1,000 rounds of Winchester M855 Green Tip 62gr FMJ 5.56 ammo for only $669.98. This is a decent price in the current ammo shortage and comes out to $0.67 per round.

Winchester USA Ammunition 5.56x45mm NATO 62 Grain M855 SS109 Penetrator Full Metal Jacket is loaded to NATO specifications. It is not intended for use in commercial bolt-action rifles chambered in 223 Remington. The full metal jacket bullets feature a steel core and green penetrating tip. Brass cases are reloadable. Specifications: Cartridge – 5.56x45mm NATO

Grain Weight – 62 Grains

Quantity – 1000 Round

Configuration – (Bulk)

Muzzle Velocity – 3060 Feet Per Second

Muzzle Energy – 1289 Foot Pounds

Bullet Style – Penetrator Full Metal Jacket

Lead Free – No

Primer – Boxer

Corrosive – No

Reloadable – Yes

Velocity Rating – Supersonic

Country of Origin – United States of America

Related Product Video Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News offer is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!