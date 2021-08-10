Ammo Deal: 1,000 Rounds Wolf 7.62x39 122gr FMJ Ammo $389.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has 1,000 rounds of Wolf 7.62×39 122gr FMJ ammo for $389.99, that is $0.39 per round. If you are looking to feed your AK some non-corrosive ammo, then look no further!

Practice makes perfect, and Wolf® Steel-case Ammo makes practice more affordable than ever. If you’re looking to stretch your shooting budget to the max, this is the way to go. Rounds feature a polymer coating for smooth feeding. Bullets feature a copper jacket. Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 714627

Mfg. Number: 762WCFMJ

UPC Number: 645611763229

Caliber: 7.62x39mm

Bullet Weight: 122 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (Copper Jacket)

Muzzle Velocity: 2,330 FPS

Muzzle Energy: NA

Case Type: Polymer-coated steel

Primer Type: Berdan, non-reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000

