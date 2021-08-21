Ammo Deal: TulAmmo, 7.62x39mm 122 Grain, 1,000 Rounds $499.99

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- With the recent ban on importation of Russian firearms and ammunition, we are likely in store for another ammunition price raise. Right now you can get 1000 rounds of Tul Ammo 122 grain 7.62x39mm for $499.99 from Sportsman’s Guide, make sure you get it while you still can!

Keep your AKM well-fed with steel-case rounds from TulAmmo. Founded in 1880, Tula Cartridge Works is one of the most significant producers of small-arms ammunition in the world. The bullet features a solid lead core. Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 724473

Mfg. Number: UL076240

Caliber: 7.62x39mm

Bullet Weight: 122 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Muzzle Velocity: 2,396 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,550 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Polymer-coated steel

Primer Type: Berdan, non-reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000

