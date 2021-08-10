ArachniGRIP® Launches New Website

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- ArachniGRIP, creator and manufacturer of the innovative Slide Spider® adhesive slide grip, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website.

ArachniGRIP’s new website incorporates a more aesthetic look with features that users will appreciate. The use of new graphics and better descriptions of products will help customers get a more complete picture of the full product line. The site layout is easier to navigate and allows for a faster and more efficient checkout process. The site has been optimized for more effective SEO to help connect potential clients with the site.

“We’re excited to have the new website live and ready to serve our customers. We hope that these updates and changes will give consumers a better shopping experience with us,” says Bob Biedenbach of ArachniGRIP.

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi-auto pistols. It is easy to install and extremely durable. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature. In addition, these products aid shooters with weak or weakened hand strength and those with medical conditions such as arthritis.

For more information about ArachniGRIP products, visit www.arachnigrip.com.

About ArachniGRIP®:

ArachniGRIP® was founded by two lifelong firearms enthusiasts. We are located in Parker, Colorado, at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Our company believes that all shooters should have the advantages of proper equipment and training. Our products and instructional videos are designed to aid shooters in the safe, practical use and control of their firearms.