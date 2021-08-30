At Home and at Work, These Armed Citizens Save Lives – Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Tony Simon joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (22-minute audio)

It is just after midnight on a weekday. You’re at home with your roommates. A stranger breaks down the back door. Your roommates come out of their rooms. The intruder threatens and then attacks your roommates. You’re armed. You shoot the attacker. He turns and runs away. You stop shooting. You check on your roommates and call the police. Police arrest your attacker at the local hospital. You’re not charged with a crime.

You’re behind the counter at a convenience store. It is late at night when another customer comes inside. He says he has a screwdriver and will stab you if you don’t hand over the money. Lots of convenience stores in the area have been robbed recently. You’re armed tonight. You shoot your attacker. He turns away, so you stop shooting. You call the police.

Emergency Medical Services takes your attacker to the hospital with life threatening injuries. You give a statement to the police.

It is late Sunday night or early Monday morning. You’re at home asleep. You’re startled awake by a crashing sound. You grab your gun and leave your bedroom. Someone is trying to break into your house through the back door. You shoot him as he enters your house. Your dog rushes out the door and then bites the intruder’s ankle. Now the intruder turns around and tries to leave. You call your dog and then call 911.

Police find your intruder outside your home. He is taken to the hospital. One story says he was bitten by the dog. Another story says he was both shot and bitten. You give a statement to the police. Your intruder is charged with burglary.

You hear a crashing sound outside at night. A moment later, you hear shouts and gunshots. You go out on your front porch. You see a stranger standing next to a car wreck and the stranger is shooting at your neighbors. You’re armed. You present your handgun and shoot the attacker. She stops shooting so you stop shooting. You go to your neighbors and see how you can help. They are hurt, so you call 911. You holster your gun and give the police a statement when they arrive.

The stranger was driving much too fast for the neighborhood and crashed into your neighbor’s car that was parked on the street. She shot your neighbors when they came out to give her some help. One of your neighbors is dead. You are not charged.

A discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.