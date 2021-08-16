At Home and at Your Front Door, by Day and by Night – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see these stories covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (24-minute audio)

You are awakened early in the morning by sounds from your back door. You grab your handgun. A few seconds later, a stranger kicks in your door. You shout for him to stop. The intruder charges you and reaches for your gun. You shoot him. Now the stranger stops. You back away and call 911. Police are already in the area after calls that your intruder had tried to enter other homes.

Police arrest your intruder and EMS transports him to the hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They suspect the intruder was intoxicated and on drugs.

You are at home on a weekday evening. You’re startled by the sounds of someone in your home. You grab your gun and investigate. You see a stranger standing in your living room and the man moves toward you. You shoot him. You call the police and they respond in a minute. Officers heard the gunshots since they were already searching for your intruder. EMS transports your intruder to the hospital with life threatening injuries. You give a statement to the police.

Neighbors had already called the police and complained that the suspect was vandalizing cars and trying to enter other homes.

You’re sitting in your home on a Saturday afternoon. You notice movement outside and you watch someone walk into your screened-in porch. You go outside and ask the stranger what he is doing. He says the police are after him. You tell him to leave.

Instead, the stranger tears a hole in your screen porch and then jumps into your pool. You go inside and get your revolver. You call the police and hold the intruder at gunpoint. Police arrive a few minutes later.

The intruder fights with the officers. He is arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, trespassing, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. The intruder has a criminal history for using and transporting drugs.

You hear car alarms go off.. again this morning. It is before sunrise on a weekday. You walk outside and see someone in your neighbor’s car.. and this guy sure isn’t your neighbor. You draw your firearm and order the thief to the ground. He complies. Your neighbor is outside and taking video of the thief on her cell phone. You ask her to call 911. You holster your gun when the police arrive.

The police arrest the thief and find several cell phones and personal items that don’t belong to him. They also find a stolen gun in his front pocket. The thief is charged with burglary, theft, and wearing a bulletproof vest during the commission of a felony.

Your car was broken into the night before.

