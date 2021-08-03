At Home and in Public, by Day and by Night- More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Heather Reeves joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (23-minute audio)

This has been a bad day. You noticed that things were out of place when you came home. Some of your guns and tools are missing. You’ve been burglarized while you were away at work. That night, you noticed when a stranger turned down your driveway. You were not expecting anyone. You’re on edge, so you got your gun. You stay inside your home. The strangers, one man and one woman, break down your door and run inside. You shout for them to leave. They move toward you. You shoot both of them. Now, they turn around and run. You stay inside and call 911.

You put your gun away. Deputies arrive and you give them a brief statement. EMS declares the male intruder dead at the scene. They transport the female intruder to a local hospital. You’re not charged.

You are a 44-year-old woman. It is a little after midnight when you walk out through your front door. You notice a man at the side of your house. He has a mask over his face, a gun in his hand, and he is running toward you. You’re a gun owner. You have your Virginia concealed carry permit. You’re armed tonight. You draw your gun and shoot your attacker before he reaches you. You take out your cell phone and call 911.

You give a brief statement to the police when they arrive. They find the attacker’s loaded gun. EMS takes your 20-year-old attacker to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. You are not charged.

You are enjoying a cookout with your family. It is about 9 in the evening when a stranger walks by. This stranger is wearing a dark hoodie and a facemask. He also has a gun. He shoots at your parents. You’re armed. You present your firearm and shoot back. Now your attacker runs away.

Someone calls 911. You stay at the scene and try to treat your parents. EMS transports them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police take a statement and review the security video from houses down the street. You’re not charged.

You’re walking down the street in the afternoon when a stranger starts shooting at you and the other people on the sidewalk. You’re armed. You shoot back. Now, the attacker stops shooting and runs away. You call 911.

Witnesses said your attacker pulled his gun out of a bag and was hitting a park bench with his gun. After you shot at him, he threw the gun into a parking lot as he ran away.

Police find your attacker nearby. He is arrested and charged with firing a weapon in public, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting arrest. He remains in jail on $23,000 bond.

