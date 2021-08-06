At Home and in Your Car, by Day and by Night – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream news media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Ben Branam joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or did they have a plan? (21-minute audio)

You and your roommates are at home on a Wednesday night. It is just before midnight when two strangers kick in your front door. These strangers are armed with a rifle and a handgun. They start robbing the place and threatening your roommates. You own a gun. You grab your gun and come out of your room. You shoot the armed attacker nearest to you. Now, both attackers run from your home.

The story isn’t clear if you called the police or if your roommates did. You put your gun away and talk to the police when they arrive. Police find your attacker at Children’s hospital. From there, he was taken to a University hospital in critical condition. He will be charged with burglary and perhaps armed robbery. You are not charged with a crime.

You pull into a parking lot and turn off your car. It is after 2 AM. A group of young men wearing hoodies and masks surrounds your car. One of the men points his gun at you through the driver’s side window. A second man gets in the passenger seat and demands your keys, your phone, and your purse.

You own a gun. You’re carrying concealed. You push the robber in the passenger seat away from you. You present your firearm and shoot the armed robber outside your window. He moves away and you turn to shoot the attacker inside the car. He is gone. All five of the robbers run away. You call 911 and stay at the scene.

Police examine the security video from the nearby stores. They said that several other people had been carjacked in the area in the last few hours. They did not find any blood at the scene and they didn’t see anyone enter the hospital with a gunshot wound. You’re not charged.

It is just after midnight when you park your car on the street. You step out of your car and a teenager runs up to you. This teenager has a gun in his hands. He tells you to hand over your wallet, your phone, and your keys.

You have your Illinois Firearms Owners Identification Card. You own a gun. You have your Illinois Concealed Carry License in your wallet. You have your concealed firearm in its holster. You agree with the robber and then present your firearm. You shoot your attacker and he runs away. You call 911 and ask for the police.

The police find your attacker nearby. They take him to Children’s Hospital to treat his wounded arm since he is 16 years old. You are not charged with a crime.

You are a 33-year-old woman. You have a restraining order against your ex-lover after he hit you. It is noon on Friday when he finds you. He threatens you again. He hits you again. This time you’re armed. You shoot your attacker and leave the scene of the attack. You call 911 and return to the scene once the police are there. You give a statement. EMS says your attacker died at the scene. You’re not charged.

A discussion of each story is at the Self Defense Gun Stories podcast webpage.