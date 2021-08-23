ATF, NSSF Offer Reward in ‘Guns and Grounds’ Gun Store Burglary

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Field Division in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) today announced a combined reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who participated in the burglary of multiple firearms from a gun store in Bentonville, Arkansas.

ATF New Orleans is offering a reward of up to $1,000, which will be matched by the NSSF of up to $1,000, for a total reward of up to $2,000.

On August 10, 2021, at approximately 3:45 a.m., two unidentified suspects entered the Guns and Grounds, a federal firearm licensee (FFL), located at 103 Southwest Winstead Lane, in Bentonville, AR by breaking the glass front door. The two suspects stole multiple handguns. The suspects ran out of the store and fled in an unknown direction.

The ATF New Orleans Little Rock Field Office and Bentonville Police Department are jointly investigating this crime.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, and ATF in which the NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearm retailers.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Little Rock Field Office at 501-324-6181 or the Bentonville Police Department at 662-244-3500.

Information can also be sent to [email protected], through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

