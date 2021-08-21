Axil TrackR Electronic Earmuffs – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- When I was kid, I don’t know if I ever saw a pair of earmuffs or saw anyone wearing any ear protection while shooting. I wish I had known then what I know now and I would have taken better care of my ears.

But it’s never too late in life to start doing the right thing(s). I met the Axil group in Talladega, Alabama at the Shooting Sports Classic event back in March. I was impressed with their hearing protection gear and was soon testing a couple of their products. Today I want to write about the Axil TrackR Electronic Earmuffs.

Axil TrackR Electronic Earmuffs

In the old days when I first started seeing ear muffs, they didn’t fit too well, they didn’t seal around your ear and let a lot of sound in. And if you did find a set that fit well, they’d tune out all sound so you couldn’t converse with anyone on the range unless you were shouting. So you’d pull them up on your head to talk and invariably forget to pull them back down until someone shot and rattled your eyeballs.

They might have come out sooner but I didn’t see any ear muffs with enhanced hearing capacity until around 2006. I thought that was the greatest invention in the world. Now you could shoot and the earmuff would tone down the harsh noises but you could still talk to your buddies. If you shoot, the sound shuts off and you’re protected.

I was visiting the Silvies Ranch over by Seneca, Oregon last month. We were going to be doing a lot of shooting so I thought it’d be a good time to test them out. We shot a lot of cool guns, one of which was a Winchester 1896 45-70 which is black powder. For you that don’t know, this is where the modern-day 45-70 originated. The 45 stands for a .45 cal. and the 70 signifies that it used 70 grs. of black powder. Of course, the modern Henry’s 45-70 uses smokeless powder but the name stuck.

Then we shot a lot of airguns, black powder-percussion cap, and flintlocks on up to a .500 pistol. So needless to say, we did a lot of shooting. I was impressed with the performance of the Axil TrackR Electronic ear muffs.

One thing that I like about the Axil TrackR Electronic earmuffs is that the switch to turn on the electronic hearing enhancement is about twice as hard to turn on as other earmuffs that I’ve tested. That’s a good thing. I would say 80% of the time but it’s more like 100% of the time, when I pull my other electronic ear muffs out of the bag, invariably they’ve turned on and the battery is dead. That hasn’t happened yet to my Axis TrackR Electronic ear muffs.

As alluded to above, my hearing is no longer too Bueno I like electronic ear muffs. When I’m wearing my Axis TrackR Electronic ear muffs I can hear someone barely whispering. That’s nice and leads us into the next angle that I want to point out.

I love wearing electronic ear muffs in a blind. That way you can whisper super quietly and hear each other but animals can’t. Plus, sometimes I’ll wear them while hunting. While walking through the woods I hear a lot of sounds that otherwise I couldn’t.

Plus, another way I use them is when calling. Let’s say we’re out hunting and we bugle up a canyon to see if there is a bull in there. With my Axil TrackR Electronic earmuffs, I’ll be able to hear bulls way off answering that you won’t be able to hear.

One last tip. If you wear the regular cheap little earplugs in addition to the Axil TrackR Electronic earmuffs, it will reduce the sound 5dB more.

The MSRP on the Axil TrackR Electronic ear muffs is $99.00. And as is usual, we will close with the specs.

2 DIRECTIONAL MICROPHONES

FULL DYNAMIC RANGE, HIGH-FIDELTIY SPEAKERS FOR CLEAR BALANCED SOUND

LOW NOISE / FREQUENCY TUNED FOR NATURAL SOUND CLARITY

SINGLE VOLUME CONTROL

SOUND DAMPENING COMPOSITE HOUSING

SOUND ACTIVATED COMPRESSION – 0.02 SECOND REACTION TIME

AUDIO INPUT JACK

RECESSED VOLUME CONTROL KNOBS

COMFORTABLE HEADBAND W/METAL WIRE FRAME

EXTERNAL BATTERY DOOR

OPERATES ON 2 ‘AAA’ BATTERIES – INCLUDED

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”