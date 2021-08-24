Cimarron Welcomes the NRA Annual Meeting and Exhibits to the Great State of Texas

Fredericksburg, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Cimarron Firearms, recognized as the leader in quality and authenticity in Old West replica firearms, will be exhibiting at the 150th NRA Annual Meeting and Exhibits, Sept. 3 – 5, 2021 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Cimarron Firearms will be camping out at booth 2547 and showcasing the guns that are part of the lore of the American West.

Attendees to the NRA show will be able to see Cimarron’s newest models including the 1887 Lever Action Terminator® 12ga. Shotgun. The original was carried by Arizona Sheriff John Slaughter and helped establish the repeating shotgun platform. The new Lonesome Dove .44 Walkers will also make their first public showing. Designed to honor the fictional characters from Larry McMurtry’s blockbuster Pulitzer Prize-winning “Lonesome Dove” series, McCrae and Call, two former Texas Rangers, take one last, lifetime affirming cattle drive through Texas into the frontiers where they meet outlaws, heroes, Native Americans, settlers, and ladies of the night.

“Cimarron’s DNA is purely Texan. We started our first retail business, Bigfoot, right here in Houston, so this NRA show is like a homecoming for us at Cimarron Firearms,” Mike Harvey, founder and CEO of Cimarron Firearms, explained. “We are proud to show the public the finest replicas of the guns that won the West.”

For more information on Cimarron Firearms and accessories, visit www.cimarron-firearms.com.

About Cimarron Firearms:

Cimarron is the leader in quality and authenticity in replica firearms. For the past 30 years, Cimarron has worked continuously to perfect the authentic detail, fit, finish, and function of our line of frontier firearms. There is no other firearm that is near equal in value, strength, reliability, and authentic detail as is the line from Cimarron Firearms Co.