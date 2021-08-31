Gun Deals: LSI Citadel Boss-25 AR-12 Gauge, Semi-automatic, Shotgun $388.49 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has new inventory on the LSI Citadel Boss-25 AR-12 Gauge, Semi-automatic, Shotgun with a member price of $388.49 with FREE shipping and coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” at check out. Once broken-in the gun lays them down like a sledge-hammer. If not already, this will be the best-selling shotgun of 2021.

LSI Citadel Boss-25 12-ga. Semi-automatic AR-style Shotgun The all-new Boss-25 combines familiar AR-style controls and modularity with 12-gauge muscle to create an all-American, mag-fed Shotgun that flat-out performs. If you’ve always dreamed of a mag-fed shotgun, but the Communist Bloc aesthetic and Kalashnikov-style controls of the Saiga don’t get your motor running, the Boss-25 is something to get excited about. The safety, mag release, pistol grip, and forend are all right where they should be, and the Picatinny rail provides more than enough space for a red dot. The polymer stock is adjustable for cheek weld and length of pull, and the adjustable front and rear sight put you on the money quickly. Familiar AR-style controls

18.75″ chrome-lined barre

l with factory-installed muzzle brake

Adjustable folding sights

Adjustable folding sights Polymer stock is adjustable for length of pull and cheek weld

Handguard features M-LOK slots on the sides and KeyMod slots on the bottom for attachment of foregrips, lights, etc.

Includes 5 chokes

Includes (2) 5-rd. magazinesKey Specifications

Item Number: 718773

Gauge: 12

Action: Semi-automatic/gas-operated

Capacity: 5+1

Barrel Length: 18.75″

Stock: Polymer adjustable

Length of Pull: 14″

Receiver: Aluminum

Pistol Grip: A2

Handguard: M-LOK and KeyMod

Overall Length: 37.75″

Overall Weight: 8 lbs.

Mfg. Number: CBOSS25 Furnished with 5 chokes and 2 magazines.



