Cold Steel Introduces Recon 1 Series Tactical Folders

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Cold Steel, manufacturer and innovator of purpose-built knives and blade tools for everyday carry, tactical, hunting and outdoor applications is excited to announce the new Recon Series tactical folding knives. Built to satisfy the real-world requirements of military, LE, and first-responder personnel, the new Recon 1 lockbacks are made for quick deployment on the toughest jobs.

Four blade profiles make up the Recon 1 Series. These include a conventional clip point, spear point, and two tanto points—one with a standard edge and one with a partially serrated edge for sawing applications, such as through harness webbing and seat belts. All blades are constructed of rugged, American S35VN steel and come with a subdued black DLC coating for maximum corrosion resistance.

Because retention and blade control figure prominently in a tactical folder, all Recon 1 knives come with tough G-10 handles featuring deep finger grooving and a palm swell that helps the hand lock tight around the handle for optimal grip. Cold Steel’s strong and reliable Tri-Ad® locking system is incorporated into the Recon 1 Series knives to provide safe operation for high-pressure cutting applications. Additional features include thumb studs plus an ambidextrous pocket/belt clip and lanyard hole to facilitate multiple carry and rig securing options.

Cold Steel Recon 1 Series Specifications

Weight: 5.2 oz.

Thick: 3.5mm

Blade: 4 in.

Blade Profiles: clip, spear, tanto (plain and partial serration)

Handle Length: 5-3/8 in.

Handle Material: G-10

Steel: American S35VN w/DLC coating

Overall: 9-3/8 in.

Included: ambidextrous pocket/belt clip

To learn more about new Cold Steel products, please visit https://www.coldsteel.com.

About GSM Outdoors:

Few American outdoor companies enjoy a mutually respected relationship with their customers that spans over five generations. GSM Outdoors is among those few! For over 70 years, the GSM family of brands has been helping passionate hunters and shooters succeed through innovation and the manufacture of high-quality, reliable products that continue to prove themselves in the field and on the range to this day. GSM Outdoors continues to leverage the latest technology and provide customers with the best products on the market. Tradition, heritage, and loyalty to outdoor enthusiasts of generations past and generations to come…that’s the GSM Outdoors guarantee!