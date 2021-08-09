Cold Steel Presents New SRK Fixed-Blade Knives

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Cold Steel, manufacturer and innovator of purpose-built knives and blade tools for everyday carry, tactical, hunting and outdoor applications, has release two new multi-use SRK fixed blade knives. The SRK in San Mai features the legendary San Mai steel and the SRK Survival Rescue boasts SK-5 steel.

San Mai® is a Cold Steel trademark knife steel that is produced in short runs and is found only on the company’s top collectible fixed-blade knives. San Mai derives its strength and superior edge performance from its three layers of stainless-steel laminate. The inner layer is a hard carbon steel that gives San Mai blades their exquisitely sharp and long-lasting edge. The outside layers are made of a lower carbon spring steel to ensure strength and to better withstand impact and lateral stresses. Combined, the San Mai steel composite offers one of the toughest, best-performing blade steels on the market today.

Cold Steel takes its San Mai steel to its most utilitarian expression in the new SRK fixed-blade knife. With its robust clip point and prominent belly, the SRK is suitable for delicate operations as well as vigorous cutting and slashing.

Backing this multi-task-capable 6-inch blade is an equally stout Kray-Ex™ handle. The handle’s deep checkering, single quillon finger guard, and slender profile delivers a comfortable, unobtrusive grip that also contributes to exceptional blade control. Included with the SRK is a rugged, wear- and weather-resistant Secure-Ex® sheath.

Cold Steel SRK in San Mai Specifications

Weight: 8.1 oz.

Thick: 5mm

Blade: 6 in.

Handle Length: 4-3/4 in.

Handle Material: Kray-Ex™

Steel: VG-10 San Mai®

Overall: 10-3/4 in.

Included: Secure-Ex® sheath

For a high-performance, low-flash, all-business fixed blade, the SRK Survival Rescue is an obvious choice. Issued by the Navy SEALS for B.U.D.S. training, the SRK Survival Rescue is dimensionally similar to the SRK® in San Mai® but comes with SK-5 blade steel dressed in black Tuff-Ex™ finish.

Cold Steel SRK Survival Rescue Specifications

Weight: 7.9 oz.

Thick: 5mm

Blade: 6 in.

Handle Length: 4-3/4 in.

Handle Material: Kray-Ex™

Steel: SK-5

Overall: 10-3/4 in.

Included: Secure-Ex® sheath

To learn more about new Cold Steel products, please visit https://www.coldsteel.com.

About GSM Outdoors:

Few American outdoor companies enjoy a mutually respected relationship with their customers that spans over five generations. GSM Outdoors is among those few! For over 70 years, the GSM family of brands has been helping passionate hunters and shooters succeed through innovation and the manufacture of high-quality, reliable products that continue to prove themselves in the field and on the range to this day. GSM Outdoors continues to leverage the latest technology and provide customers with the best products on the market. Tradition, heritage, and loyalty to outdoor enthusiasts of generations past and generations to come…that’s the GSM Outdoors guarantee!