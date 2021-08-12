F-1 Firearms’ Pre NRA-AM POMA / TOWA Media Tour

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- F-1 Firearms, LLC, the trendsetting manufacturer of AR-style rifles with skeletonizing features, is kicking off the NRA Annual Meetings with an industry media rifle giveaway and tour of their Spring, Texas facility on September 2, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. F-1 Firearms plans to give one lucky guest attending the tour and visiting their booth at the NRA show the chance to win a limited-run F-1 Old Glory UDR-15-3G AR-platform rifle valued at $2795.00! All media and influencer guests are automatically eligible and entered to win the F-1 Old Glory Rifle upon arrival for the tour. The winner must reside in the United States and within a state which allows the transfer of semi-automatic rifles with a detachable magazine and pistol grip. The rifle will be sent to the winner’s FFL dealer for transfer. F-1 Firearms’ headquarters is located just 30 minutes north of the George R. Brown Convention Center, host of the 2021 NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits.

Members of the Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) and Texas Outdoor Writers Association (TOWA) are cordially invited to the event and non-member industry media and influencers may attend based on availability.

“As a member of POMA and TOWA, F-1 Firearms is fiercely supportive of shooting and hunting industry media members and influencers, especially the vetted members of these organizations,” stated F-1 Firearms’ President, Jackie Podgurny. “Their voices are critically important to the preservation of our Second Amendment, our heritage and our lifestyle and building relationships with traditional media, as well as influencers, is a paramount focus. We hope they’ll come see the great things happening here in our home state of Texas before visiting us again in our NRA-AM booth #4339.”

During the tour, attendees are sure to gain access to rarely exposed areas and processes that have catapulted F-1 Firearms to the next-level firearms and accessories manufacturing as well as the opportunity to test fire a variety of F-1 Firearms rifles at their indoor shooting range. A happy-hour event is scheduled after the tour where media members and F-1 Firearms team members are encouraged to network and strike up new industry relationships. There is no cost to attend.

Following the F-1 Firearms tour and event, media members are invited to visit F-1 Firearms booth #4339 throughout the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits show, scheduled for September 3 – 5, 2021.

About F-1 Firearms, LLC

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Spring, Texas, F-1 Firearms is the finest semi-automatic firearm manufacturer on the planet. Rocket-sciency experts, emerging technologies and brand-new, state-of-the-art machines combine to produce 90-percent of F-1 Firearms’ jaw-dropping systems in-house. While F-1 Firearm’s dedication to using 7075-T6511 domestic aluminum for handguards and receivers to produce lighter, stronger firearms than the competition, the combination of premium components, state-of-the-art equipment, in-house machining, attention-to-detail assembly, ridiculously tight quality control and final testing ensures F-1 Firearms rifles’ accuracy and dependability match their ridiculously good looks. To learn more about F-1 Firearms, visit www.F-1Firearms.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.