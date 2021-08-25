Federal Ammunition Announces Its New “High Over All” Shotshells

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Federal Ammunition is proud to announce its new Federal Premium High Over All (HOA) shotshell product line. HOA offers competitive shooters the best plastic shotshell product on the market. The product has been featured at regional and national events and will be showcased again at the Minnesota HOA State Championship Shoot held at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake, Minnesota, August 27-29.

“We are excited to build on the great momentum of this new product line. Competition shooters have been asking for a new competition load from Federal—and we’ve delivered with the best ever,” said Jason Vanderbrink, Federal Ammunition’s President. “Top shoots across the country have been buzzing about our new HOA product and we look forward to rolling it out over the next months leading up to the National Sporting Clays Tournament in Texas.”

Federal Premium High Over All leaves a trail of shattered targets in its wake and more reloads per shell. Its hard, high-antimony lead payload and exclusive one-piece Podium wad produce the most consistent patterns, while the solid brass head and tapered, one-piece hull make reloading easier than ever. From beginners to elite and all shooters in-between, it’s the ultimate load for anyone wanting to knock more clay targets at the range. The complete list of sixteen 12-gauge, 2 3/4-inch offerings have a wide range of payloads, velocity, dram and shot sizes to accommodate the needs of any discipline of competitive shooting. A full lineup of sub-gauge offerings is set to follow in 2022.

During the Minnesota HOA event, several Federal engineers, ambassadors, and shooters will be on hand to showcase the product. Competition shooters on Team Federal which include Derrick Mein, Janet McDougal, Cameron Hicks, Curt Halbakken, and Gregg Wolf will be there to compete in the championship.

For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

About Federal

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com