Firearms Group Aims To Give 4,000 Women FREE Shooting Lessons

Detroit, MI – -(AmmoLand.com)-Legally Armed In Detroit, a gun rights advocacy group, has announced that it will provide a free firearm shooting lesson at two southeast Michigan target ranges for 4,000 women interested in learning more about firearms and personal protection.

There will be no charge for the Firearm Instructor’s safety briefing, the usage of a firearm, ammunition, and range time. Participation is 100 percent free for all attendees. No prior firearms training or experience is required of the women who desire to take advantage of the lesson. Further, experienced women merely desiring to improve their marksmanship skills are also welcome to attend.

The free shooting lesson offer was the brainchild of Rick Ector, an NRA Approved Firearms Trainer, after seeing a local television newscast of a young woman’s body being discovered on an east-side Detroit street ten years ago.

This year’s event will be the tenth consecutive year it has been conducted. In the first year only 50 women were trained. However, last year the event grew sufficiently to teach over 1,938 how to safely operate a pistol.

This year’s goal is 4,000 trained women over the two-day event at two gun ranges in Taylor, Michigan: Top Gun Shooting Sports and Recoil Firearms. It is only with the cooperation of Ector’s fellow Firearm Instructor colleagues and supporters across social media that this event could even be attempted and safely conducted.

Ector believes that there are many women in the state of Michigan who are curious about firearms and their role in self-defense but are reluctant to investigate due to fears. He said, “If giving women a free lesson by a credentialed professional translates into women just trying it, it’ll be a productive use of my time.”

The ladies FREE shooting event will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 and Sunday, August 22, 2021 at both the Top Gun Shooting Sports (22050 Pennsylvania Road in Taylor, Michigan) and Recoil Firearms (22509 Ecorse Road in Taylor, Michigan). FREE Advance Pre-registration is required for participation. Interested ladies should visit the following event page on Facebook for more info: https://www.facebook.com/events/438068617516692

Registration opens on Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at 8am EST

