Galco Gunleather’s Legendary Combat Master Holster

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Combat Master is a professional-grade belt holster hand-molded by our experienced craftsmen to fit specific handguns. This gives it excellent retention properties along with a beautiful appearance.

Galco Combat Master Gun Holster



But beauty is only skin-deep, especially in a holster designed for concealment. The Combat Master’s traditional high-riding pancake-style design places the belt slots on either side of the holster, pulling the handgun tight to the body and making defensive handguns disappear under even light clothing. It also features an open top with firing grip accessibility for speed – since time is always in short supply in defensive situations.

Premium steerhide construction with double-stitched seams enhance durability, making the Combat Master one of the longest-lasting holsters money can buy.

Lastly, the Combat Master’s twin belt slots fit belts up to 1 ¾” wide, so it blends perfectly with current clothing styles. And being the “gray man” is the name of the game when we’re talking about concealed carry!

Available in black or tan for over 180 different firearms, the Combat Master has an MSRP of $103.

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.