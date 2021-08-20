Gun Deals: Aero Precision AR15 Stripped Lower Receivers BLEM $74.24 Limited Inventory

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR rifle builders, Aero Precision has a sale going on Blemished AR15 Stripped Lower Receivers that you can pick up one for $74.24 after coupon code “BLEM10”. These will sell out fast so get on them quick. Once again there is limited inventory. These normally retail for $100.00 all day long and that makes this a great buy.

Our AR15 Gen 2 Stripped Lower Receiver is the perfect base for your custom AR15 build. Machined to mil-spec dimensions, our lowers work with standard AR15 components and ensure the highest quality with a correct component interface. Gen 2 Improvements Upper Tension Screw – Allows users to fine tune the fit of the upper and lower receiver through the use of a nylon tipped tensioning set screw inserted in the grip tang of the lower receiver. This provides a tight fit with any standard AR15 upper receiver. Increased Magwell Flare – Allows for easier insertion of magazines and provides a sleeker look. Includes: Stripped AR15 Lower Receiver, Gen 2

Nylon tipped tensioning set screw This product is blemished. Blemishes may include: Plating inconsistencies

Pits

Scratches

Dents

Flaws in finish Our blemished products are fully functional, they just didn’t meet our high standards. They are a great product at a discounted price for someone who doesn’t mind a slight imperfection. We do not accept returns on blemished products.

