Hawke Optics Introduces New Quick Release Red Dot Picatinny Riser

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Hawke Optics is the worldwide leader in producing high-quality, high-value sporting optics with outstanding performance in the field. Building on the popular new line of its red dots and reflex sights, most recently introduced in 2020, Hawke is proud to announce the new Red Dot Riser with Quick Release.

Getting the proper alignment between your eye and the barrel is crucial in making your firearm and sight combination work for an accurate shot. With riflescopes, you can buy scope rings of different heights to adjust your sightline, but what about a red dot? That’s where the Hawke Optics Red Dot Riser comes into play.

This quick-release mount attaches to your existing Picatinny rail and raises the red dot sight. This riser is one-piece construction, 2.5 inches long, and weighs just 2.3 ounces. The advantage to a quick-release riser is the tool-less removal feature, allowing you to remove the optic if it becomes damaged and obstructs the field of view in a critical situation. It also provides a convenient feature when moving optics between platforms.

Red dot and reflex sights are extremely popular sighting solutions for shooters. These sights allow for lightning-fast target acquisition and pinpoint accuracy. Hunters and shooters for all types of firearms, including ARs, pistols, rifles, shotguns, and revolvers use red dot sights for increased accuracy. Red dot risers, like the Hawke Red Dot Riser with Quick Release, give you options for how you want your firearm sights set up to best suit your shooting needs. This new option adds to a wide range of adaptors and bases offered by Hawke, which can be found on the Hawke Optics website.

About Hawke

Hawke Sport Optics has served as a leading optics supplier in Europe and more than 40 countries around the world. After establishing its North American distribution center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2007, Hawke set out to bring the #1 optics brand in the UK to hunters and shooters in the United States. Hawke offers a full line of rifle, crossbow, shotgun, and airgun scopes, as well as binoculars, spotting scopes, and accessories. Each product delivering innovation and quality, while offering tremendous value.

To learn more about any Hawke products, visit www.hawkeoptics.com.