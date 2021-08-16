High Speed Gear Launches Core Plate Carrier

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- High Speed Gear® released its brand-new low-profile Core™ Plate Carrier for use with small, medium, large, and x-large SAPI plates.

The Core™ is a ruggedly-designed, affordable plate carrier built for law enforcement or range/training use. With padded shoulder straps and spacer mesh interior, the Core™ is comfortable and low profile. Despite its streamlined design, the carrier is sturdy and adjustable, while remaining versatile, comfortable, and has plenty of laser-cut MOLLE for scalability. Whether you’re an officer building your quick reaction/active shooter kit, a student shopping for required equipment for training, or a responsibly-armed citizen gearing up for tactical range time, the Core™ is the perfect carrier for you.

“The idea of the Core™ Plate Carrier began when we had customers of varying professions and backgrounds asking for a low-profile plate carrier,” said Bill Babboni, HSGI® vice president of sales and operations. “We went through multiple design variations to create the Core™ as we took in input from both law enforcement and military members. We wanted to bring all the features possible at this price point, with more accessories coming soon.”

You can watch the official product video for the Core:

The Core™ Plate Carrier is available in: Black, Coyote Brown, LE Blue, MultiCam, and OD Green.

About High Speed Gear

High Speed Gear® is dedicated to building the best 100% American-made, Battle-Proven Tactical Gear™. Our products are designed for the highest level of comfort, functionality and versatility. Satisfaction is guaranteed for all our customers, whether military, law enforcement or responsibly-armed citizens. Our products are user driven and are designed based on the operational experiences of a wide variety of end users.

