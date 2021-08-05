Leupold Team Takes Top Four Spots at Precision Rifles Series Big Sky Brawl

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce that the company’s Pro Shooters dominated the Precision Rifle Series’ Big Sky Brawl, held in Dupuyer, Mont., from July 24-25. Tops among shooters for the weekend was Nick Gadarzi with a score of 157.

The Big Sky Brawl is a PRS PRO Series match, and the 2021 field was comprised of 66 of the circuit’s top competitors. Leupold shooters claimed the top four spots, with Jake Millard, Francis Colon and Tyler Hughes placing second, third and fourth, respectively, behind Gadarzi.

All four team members run Leupold’s award-winning Mark 5HD 5-25×56 riflescope on their competition rifles. Gadarzi, Millard and Colon’s Mark 5HD’s feature Leupold’s PR2-MIL reticle.

“The Montana backcountry is a beautiful but tough place to shoot and this match is really designed to test your skills and gear to the fullest extent,” Gadarzi said. “My Mark 5HD with the PR2-MIL reticle has handled everything I’ve ever thrown at it, and the conditions at the Big Sky Brawl were no exception.”

Developed with input from the country’s top competitors and professional shooters, the PR2 reticles are specifically designed for long range speed and precision. Two styles are available: the PR2-MIL and the PR2-MOA. They are available in Leupold’s Mark 5HD line, in both a 5-25x and 7-35x configuration. Leupold’s Mark 5HD riflescope has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters.

“The PR2-MIL reticle excels in competition, as Nick and his teammates continue to prove,” said John Snodgrass, Tactical Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “It’s open, simple, and fast–and it was designed with input from some of the guys that are winning trophies week after week.”

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.