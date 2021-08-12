Mission First Tactical (MFT) Hires Bobby McGee

Horsham, Pa. (Ammoland.com) – Mission First Tactical, LLC (MFT™), a leader in USA-made rifle/carbine accessories, is proud to announce it has hired U.S. Army Veteran, NRA Pistol Instructor, and multi-disciplined competitive shooter Bobby McGee as its Executive Vice President of Product Management & Innovation. McGee joins MFT with over 24 years of experience as a designer in the holster market. In his new position, McGee will provide overall direction to new product design and development, as well as create strategic initiatives for MFT product lines.

“Bobby is widely considered the leading designer in the holster market and brings deeps industry relationships. We are honored he is now joining us and are ready to take MFT to the next level,” stated Gordon Edelman, CEO of MFT.

McGee’s specialized knowledge from both military and competition coupled with his broad operational experience gives him a wide range of practical knowledge. This expertise aids in the technical design and development of various products for MFT.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with a highly talented and skilled CEO and a great team of industry professionals. Mission First Tactical has a huge potential for expansion and I look forward to building MFT’s product portfolio,” commented McGee.

McGee is a USPSA Grand Master in Production, Open, and Limited Divisions, as well as an IDPA Master in all divisions. He holds many championships, including an IDPA National Championship. In his work as an NRA Pistol Instructor, he has trained with civilians, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and the U.S. Military Special Forces. He has received numerous accolades and honors for his training, including the Gold Schützenschnur badge from the German Army Marksmanship Unit, the highest decoration awarded.

