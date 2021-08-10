N8 Tactical Introduces G2 Series Backer and Upgrades for EDC Holsters

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- N8 Tactical, an innovative holster company with a mission to provide quality products with superior comfort for all-day, everyday carry, is excited to announce the next generation in EDC holster technology with the introduction of the new G2 Series Backer. This second-generation backer is now included across the most popular N8 Tactical IWB and OWB holster lines.

The new G2 Series Backer combines three layers—each with a specific function to ensure the kind of comfort and security serious EDC/CCW practitioners demand from their go-to holsters.

The first layer is a durable black leather ergonomically contoured for a no-pinch fit and maximum support for the handgun. The smooth surface facilitates an easy draw while protecting the firearm finish from marring or scratching.

Next is a middle layer, or core, made of moisture-proof neoprene. This layer serves two critical functions essential to all-day handgun carry. First, the moisture barrier prevents sweat and body oils from reaching the handgun metal and compromising the leather over time. Second, the inherent cushion effect of the neoprene layer works with the leather to prevent uncomfortable pressure points, such as when sitting or when buckled into a vehicle.

Finally, the G2 Series Backer features a new perforated suede material positioned next to the skin or clothing. This is an ultra-smooth layer that reduces chaffing and better slides along tucked shirts or undergarments to prevent uncomfortable bunching and pulling. Being a breathable suede, this layer also minimizes moisture build-up by promoting airflow between the body and the holster.

Further adding to carry comfort is a new nylon webbing along the perimeter of the G2 Series Backer. This innovative concept eliminates the harsh edging typical of stiff leather backers, allowing the holster to easily accommodate body movement without rubbing the skin or dragging clothing.

Overall, the new G2 Series Backer offers a significant leap forward in EDC/CCW holster comfort and performance. This backer will now be included on the OT2, OT2 Combat, Professional, and Revenant holsters as well as the FLEX IWB Mag Carrier.

In addition to the new G2 Series Backer technology, N8 Tactical has made additional upgrades to the Professional and Revenant IWB holsters and the Pro-Lock OWB holster. All three G2 series models now come with firearm-specific molded Kydex pockets instead of the original polycarbonate pockets and will incorporate N8 Tactical’s popular Twist Release Retention System.

As part of the G2 series upgrades across much of the N8 Tactical line, the Pro-Lock OWB holster and Flex OWB mag carrier (single and dual) now come with two layers of rugged cowhide backing for added firearm and mag support in an OWB configuration. The same nylon edge webbing introduced on the G2 Series Backer is also included on the Pro-Lock G2 holster and the Flex OWB G2 mag carrier.

All N8 Tactical products come with a Two-Week, Try it Free Guarantee and a lifetime warranty.

To learn about the new G2 Series EDC holsters and carry solutions or to see the full line of N8 Tactical products, visit N8Tactical.com.





About N8 Tactical:

N8 Tactical is a holster company with a mission to provide quality products with superior comfort for all-day carry, every day. Driven by a community of new concealed carry owners, N8 Tactical offers some of the best holsters and concealed carry accessories for today’s modern pistols and revolvers. As of January of 2020, MTC Holsters, LLC., the parent company of CrossBreed Holsters, purchased N8 Tactical and moved the company to its headquarters in Springfield, MO. For more information about N8 Tactical products, please visit N82tactical.com