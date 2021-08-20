New Guns From Smith & Kimber – This Week on Tom Gresham’s Gun Talk

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- It’s new gun announcements from both Smith & Wesson and Kimber, where current gun rights cases stand, and more, this week on Tom Gresham’s Gun Talk Radio, the original nationally-syndicated radio talk show about guns and the shooting sports.

This Sunday, Tom is joined by Smith & Wesson’s Corey Beaudreau to talk about the new Smith & Wesson M&P12 bullpup shotgun, and by Kimber’s Tom Finch and Greg Grogan to talk about their new R7 MAKO 9mm micro-compact pistol. Also, Second Amendment Foundation’s Alan Gottlieb brings updates on current gun rights cases and lawsuits. Find out more here.

Also be sure to enter to win Gun Talk’s newest giveaway and get “Range Ready”! Prizes include the Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 and 250 rounds of Remington Hypersonic Steel, 1000 rounds of Remington UMC 9mm and Axil earbuds, the SCCY DVG-1 9mm, a $200 Galco gift card, and Axil ear muffs, or a $200 Galco gift card and Axil earbuds.

As always, call 866-TALK-GUN with your comments, questions, and range reports.

