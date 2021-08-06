New Hampshire: Urge Governor Sununu to Sign NRA-Backed Legislation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Pro-gun legislation that fixes the handgun purchase process in the Granite State and authorizes ATV carry is currently sitting on Governor Sununu’s desk. Please act now! Call and email Governor Sununu and respectfully request that he sign Senate Bill 141 and House Bill 334!

Senate Bill 141: Resolves New Hampshire’s longstanding problem with delays during handgun purchases, by abolishing the “state gun line” system that the State Police currently use for handgun purchases. Instead, the process for purchasing a handgun will now mirror buying a long gun, which goes through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). This switch in the process will not only reduce taxpayer burdens, it will greatly reduce the number of delays experienced by those attempting to exercise their Second Amendment rights by purchasing a handgun.

House Bill 334: “ATV-Carry” – As amended, allows the carry of a loaded firearm on an Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) or snowmobile. HB 334 also helps to clean up the law from when Permitless Carry was passed and a snowmobile prohibition remained. If you can carry a gun in your vehicle, or on your person, you shouldn’t have to surrender your right to self-defense simply because you’re operating a snowmobile.

Again, please act now! Call and email Governor Sununu and ask that he sign NRA-backed Senate Bill 141 and House Bill 334!

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org