New This Week on Shooting USA – The 2021 Bianchi Cup

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bianchi Cup is back again at the Green Valley Range outside Columbia, Missouri. Last year the virus eliminated the championship of NRA Action Pistol competition. This year the four stages of fire are back, but without the international competitors who traditionally come to contend for the cup.

Plus, competition with collectible rifles at the CMP Historic Service Rifle match. The firing line is a line-up of the most prominent firearms of the 20th Century.

James Jean has another Impossible Shot with his bow.

And a Pro Tip from Colt on moving and shooting with your carry gun. More Info…

Shooting Ranges and Competitions are open and happening. Grab some of your ammo stash and get out there shooting again. And wherever you go, Stay Armed in dangerous times.

