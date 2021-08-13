North Carolina: Guilford County Firearms Ordinance Update

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last Thursday, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners deferred voting on the proposed firearms ordinance until a later date. The proposed ordinance, File # 2021-294, prohibits “repetitive discharge” of any firearms (including clay pigeon shooting, target shooting, or target practice) in Guilford County. On the Wednesday evening prior to the meeting, the Commissioners amended the proposed ordinance to exempt commercial shooting ranges and hunting activities from the ordinance.

Despite this deferral, your NRA-ILA continues to monitor Commissioners’ efforts and will keep you informed of any updates, including possible votes.

