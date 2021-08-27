NRA-ILA: California Anti-Gun Bills Head to Assembly Floor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, the Assembly Appropriations Committee took up the suspense file and passed SB 264, with amendments that narrow the scope of the bill to prohibit firearm, ammunition, and parts sales in the 32nd District Agricultural Association (Orange County/Costa Mesa), and SB 715, legislation that limits when a hunting license can be used for firearm purchases. These bills will now head to the Assembly floor, where they will soon be eligible for votes. Please contact your Assemblymember and ask them to OPPOSE SB 264 and SB 715.

Senate Bill 264, as amended, prohibits officers, employees, operators, lessees, or licensees of the 32nd District Agricultural Association from entering into any agreement to allow for the sale of any firearm, firearm parts, or ammunition on property or buildings that comprise the OC Fair and Event Center or properties in Orange County and Costa Mesa that are owned, leased, operated, or occupied by the District. This imposes a one-size-fits-all restriction to prevent officials from deciding how to use venues. In addition, this prevents businesses from renting taxpayer-funded venues for lawful activities.

Senate Bill 715 limits when a hunting license satisfies the requirements for adults under 21 purchasing a long gun, by requiring the license to be currently valid. At present, a person may use an unexpired hunting license or a hunting license “that was issued for the hunting season immediately preceding the calendar year in which the person takes title or possession of a firearm.” This means an individual who has purchased a license for an upcoming season or had purchased a now-expired hunting license for the previous year will not satisfy the requirements of the bill.​

Again, please contact your Assemblymember and ask them to OPPOSE SB 264 and SB 715.

