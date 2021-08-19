Optic Deal: Vortex Razor AMG UH-1 Gen II Holographic Sight $499.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Right now you can get a Vortex Razor AMG UH-1 Gen II for $499.99, saving you 30% on a night vision compatible holographic sight! Free shipping is included. Move on this deal from OpticsPlanet while it is in stock!

When you rely on a tactical optic to keep you in the game, youve got to be ready to shine, day or night. The AMG UH-1 Gen II is the close-quarters solution youve been asking for, offering an incredibly fast holographic display to conquer every close-quarters situation, now with four night-vision compatible settings and a dedicated night-vision button. A larger viewing window makes this door-kicker even faster, and a sleek, snag-free build looks and maneuvers great. The lightning-quick EBR-CQB reticle is designed to dominate in close, and our FHQ technology virtually eliminates stray light emissions for zero forward signature. Duty never sleeps, and the AMG UH-1 Gen II is ready to light your way. Specifications for Vortex Razor AMG UH-1 Gen II Holographic Sight: Color: Black

Magnification: 1 x

Reticle: 1 MOA EBR-CQB

Illumination Type: Holographic

Illumination Color: Red

Brightness Settings: 15

Eye Relief: Unlimited

Adjustment Type: MOA

Adjustment Click Value: 1/2 MOA

Parallax: Parallax Free

Optical Coating: Fully Multi-Coated

Attachment/Mount Type: Picatinny

Battery Type: Lithium, CR123A

Battery Quantity: 1

Shockproof: Yes

Fogproof: Yes

Length: 3.6 in

Width: 5 in

Height: 2.7 in

Weight: 11.8 oz

Included Accessories: Lens Cloth, CR123A Battery, Product Manual

