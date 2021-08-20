Outdoor Writers Association of America 2021 Conference

Vermont – -(AmmoLand.com)- Outdoor Writers Association of America (OWAA) is truly excited to again bring together some of the finest outdoor media in the country when our conference reconvenes among the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont at the peak of foliage season.

Outdoor writers, photographers, podcasters, bloggers, and more will gather Oct. 4-6 at Jay Peak Resort to meet and mingle with each other, and connect with attending outdoor gear brands, destinations, conservation organizations, and other businesses interested in furthering their media reach.

However, we’re also very aware of the current COVID-19 situation. While it certainly helps that Vermont is THE most vaccinated state in the union, OWAA will also continue to do everything possible to ensure the health and safety of our members, partners, friends, and guests.

Thus, for those of you that are already registered (and for those of you that are considering joining us), we wanted to share with you our current plans and protocols for the event for your review.

First and foremost, we will be following all CDC, state, and local guidelines (which very well may require masks indoors)

Vaccinations are strongly encouraged for attendees

We continue to plan to have the capability to hold almost our entire event outdoors if necessary, including meals and conference presentations (and we will also have ample space for social distancing within any indoor venues)

Multiple hand wash stations will be available as well and ample bottles of hand sanitizer

Masks will be available for anyone who does not have them or needs replacements

We are also seriously considering a colored lanyard system that will allow attendees to choose their level of comfort with interactions: Red – ‘Please keep 6 feet away with masks on, as I have vulnerable ones in my circle’ Yellow – ‘I’m cautious about transmission, but okay with elbows and fist bumps and short close contact sessions’ Green – ‘Come in for the hug, I’m confident I won’t get or spread anything’

If you already registered but feel you’re not able to attend: You can cancel by Aug. 31 for a full refund, though we would be happy to also transfer your registration to our 2022 conference If you must cancel between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15, you can shift your registration to 2022



Like so much these days, this is a fluid situation. With our partners and hosts, we will follow it closely and will continue to adjust and amend our protocols as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our attendees.

In the end, though, we know that each person must make their own educated decision regarding their possible level of exposure to the virus. We absolutely look forward to seeing you in Vermont – but also understand if you’d rather wait to see us again at our 2022 conference.

To learn more (and, if you’re ready, to register), check out the additional information at https://owaa.org/2021-conference/, including pre- and post-tours, day trips for spouses and partners, professional workshops, and other great activities.

If you have any questions, please reach out to our Executive Director, Chez Chesak via [email protected]

Thank you for your time and consideration. I hope to see you in Vermont in October.

Be well,

Christine Peterson

OWAA President

Outdoor Writers Association of America

‘The Voice of the Outdoors’

Outdoor Writers Association of America is the oldest and largest association of professional outdoor communicators in the United States. It was organized in 1927 by members of the Izaak Walton League of America and includes professional communicators dedicated to sharing the outdoor experience. OWAA’s professionals include writers, photographers, radio- and television-show hosts, digital storytellers, authors, videographers, lecturers, artists and more. The association is headquartered in Missoula, Montana. For more information, contact Outdoor Writers Association of America, 2814 Brooks St., Box 442, Missoula, Montana 59801; 406-728-7434; [email protected]; www.owaa.org.