Ruger Announces Left-Handed Model of Custom Shop 10/22 Competition Rifle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is proud to introduce a new, left-handed configuration of the Ruger Custom Shop® 10/22® Competition Rifle. This new model boasts left-side ejection and a left-handed charging handle and push-button cross-bolt manual safety, all fed from a detachable 10-round rotary magazine specially designed for this rifle. While this model gives left-handed shooters everything they need in a .22 LR competition firearm, right-handed shooters will also appreciate the left-side charging handle – particularly those shooting from the bench.

The receiver is secured in a painted and textured laminated stock that provides a sure-feeling, slip-free grip. The stock also features a fully adjustable cheek rest, which can be repositioned horizontally and vertically to allow for a custom-adjusted feel that is stable, comfortable and repeatable.

The 16-1/8″ bull barrel is fluted to reduce weight and dissipate heat and also is threaded with a 1/2″-28 pattern to accommodate the included muzzle brake or other barrel accessories. The barrel also features a proprietary, enhanced semi-auto chamber which has proven to increase accuracy and precision while not compromising reliable feeding and extraction.

The 10/22 Competition Rifle features a hard-coat anodized, CNC-machined, heat-treated and stress relieved 6061-T6511 aluminum receiver with an integral, optics-ready, 30 MOA Picatinny rail. The custom receiver is paired with a heat-treated and nitrided CNC-machined match bolt that creates a tight-fitting, smooth action, enabling the highest level of performance. The dual bedding system incorporates a second lug, ensuring the receiver is securely fixed to the stock. This rifle also features an innovative second barrel locator to provide a free-floating barrel for superior accuracy. The receiver incorporates a rear cleaning port, providing access to the barrel from the rear of the receiver for ease of cleaning.

This feature-packed 10/22 rifle also comes equipped with: the popular Ruger® BX-Trigger® which provides a smooth take-up and crisp break; an oversized bolt handle for ease of charging; a match bolt release that allows the bolt to be released forward with a quick pull to the rear and release; and an extended, ambidextrous magazine release.

This rifle ships in a hard case and includes a detachable, 10-round left-handed rotary magazine; Ruger Custom Shop Certificate of Authenticity, challenge coin, cleaning cloth and decal.

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms. The acquisition, ownership and use of firearms is heavily regulated. Some models may not be legally available in your state or locale. Know the law and shoot safely.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.