Ruger Captain Doug Koenig Wins Volusia County PRS Regional Bolt Gun Match

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) congratulates Team Ruger Captain Doug Koenig on winning the Production Division and high overall at the Volusia County PRS Regional match held in New Smyrna Beach, FL.

This match tested each competitor’s skills and focus engaging targets laid out at distances up to 900 yards in 10 challenging stages. Koenig won with a final score of 81.00 competing with his stock Custom Shop Ruger Precision® Rifle chambered in 6mm Creedmoor.

“My Ruger Custom Shop Precision Rifle continues to perform flawlessly in all conditions giving me the ability to focus on the course of fire and win,” commented Koenig.

