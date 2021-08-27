SAR USA Now Offering Premium Ammunition to US Market Press Release

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of premium firearms and ammunition, is proud to announce that they are now offering their NATO-inspired 9mm pistol ammunition to the US market. Sarsilmaz merges the latest in cartridge innovation, design, and technology along with their Old-World heritage and craftsmanship to deliver the finest in sport shooting, hunting, competition, defense, and training ammunition.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring high-quality ammunition to new SAR firearm owners and a market desperate for it,” said Todd Pearson, COO for SAR USA. “SAR ammunition is designed, engineered, and manufactured to perform to the highest standards. This ammunition is the perfect complement to the rigorously tested and award-winning SAR pistol lines. This is another high-quality product offed by SAR USA.”

SAR 9mm NATO full metal jacket ammunition is made in Turkey to the highest quality standards and the tightest tolerances. It was designed, built, and tested for the uncompromising shooter. This premium ammunition features brass casings and military-grade sealed primers. Made from the finest components, this ammo delivers incredible accuracy and outstanding downrange performance, every time you pull the trigger.

SAR 9mm ammunition is available in 50 round boxes in either 115-grain FMJ or 124-grain FMJ.

Features include:

Full Metal Jacket Projectile Brass Casing Weather-Sealed Boxer Primer



SAR ammunition is built in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is considered one of the world’s finest. This modern marvel of a factory utilizes the latest technology available today and manufactures the highest quality products anywhere. Continuous investments into R&D, technologically advanced equipment, and expanding product lines have resulted in SAR’s ability to produce world-class products. They produce ammunition, pistols, and shotguns for customers spanning 78 countries, including the Turkish military, NATO, and law enforcement around the world.

Contact your local dealer for availability.

To learn more about SAR ammunition or the complete product line from SAR USA by Sarsilmaz, please visit: www.sarusa.com or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/sarusaofficial/

About SAR USA by Sarsilmaz

SAR USA is the exclusive importer of Sarsilmaz Arms. Founded in 1880 in Istanbul, Turkey, Sarsilmaz produces firearms for 78 nations from its over 1-million square foot, state-of-the-art facilities that have raised the bar for the standard in quality control for firearms manufacturing. They produce arms for NATO and many militaries worldwide. Now they are offering select firearms to the American market via SAR USA.