Shooting USA Steps Up Again to launch new products as 2021 NRA Show is Canceled

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Jim Scoutten, Executive Producer of Shooting USA Television, has announced show production will immediately be expanded to showcase new products that are not going to be seen by NRA Members in Houston. This is the second time Jim and John Scoutten have offered to help launch new products following an NRA cancelation. The first offer was after the Covid cancellation of the Nashville NRA Annual Meeting in 2020.

Once again, Shooting USA will present new product demonstrations at no charge to manufacturers.

Scoutten said, “We have the quick turn-around ability to add more new product demonstrations, both into existing shows, and in new shows coming through our production pipe-line to air shortly on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel Canada, and through two on-line subscription streaming sites. Our combined reach exceeds a half-million viewer impressions per month and is not limited to high-speed internet subscribers.” “Priority for new product exposure will be given to existing and new Shooting USA Show Sponsors, but is not limited to sponsors, Scoutten said. “There is no charge for coverage of new products, but there is a deadline for submission. Contact us with your plans to submit a new product for coverage prior to September 25th. First Television appearances for new product demos will air as soon as October, reaching firearms enthusiasts and buyers in all 50 states and in Canada.

All companies that can benefit from wide-reaching exposure for their news products are invited to contact Tier One Media, LLC for instructions on promotion availability and FFL shipping of firearms.

“We’re uniquely positioned to help the firearms and accessory industry during these times, as people are again quarantining and improving their home defenses,” Scoutten said. “They need to know about the new products that can help with their preparations. And manufacturers need to reach the people they thought they would meet in Houston.”

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America’s Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com