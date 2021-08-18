SIG SAUER Academy Partners with The Light Foundation for Corporate Training Day

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce a partnership with The Light Foundation for its Corporate Training Day 2021 (CTD 2021). The proceeds raised from the event will directly benefit the programming of The Light Foundation whose mission is to provide leadership tools and training through outdoor experiences to underserved youth.

“For many years SIG SAUER has been a major sponsor of The Light Foundation’s Celebrity Shoot-Out founded by former New England Patriot offensive tackle Matt Light, that has raised over eight million dollars for the foundations programs,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “For 2021 we are proud to expand our partnership with Matt and his team by bringing the elite instruction of the SIG SAUER Academy to his Corporate Training Day to further benefit, and expand the reach, of The Light Foundation programming.”

The Light Foundation will host CTD 2021 on Monday, September 21st at Addieville East Farms in Mapleville, Rhode Island. This unique experience offers top level executives an intense and powerful way to build key leadership skills through an immersive experience. The day will include instruction and training on the proper use and handling of both handguns and rifles and individualized instruction with real time feedback on participant performance.

“America’s special operations units set the standard for solving complex problems, overcoming adversity, and achieving results. We are honored to have the instructors of the SIG SAUER Academy, with their special operations experience, contribute to The Light Foundation’s Corporate Training Day for 2021,” added Matt Light, Founder, The Light Foundation.

To learn more, register, or review the course outline, for The Light Foundation Corporate Training Day 2021 presented by SIG SAUER Academy visit mattlight72.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.