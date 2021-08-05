SIG SAUER Electro-Optics Introduces The New KILO5K Rangefinder

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG Sauer Electro-Optics is pleased to announce the next generation of the award-winning KILO laser rangefinders, with the KILO K-Series, and the introduction of the KILO5K rangefinder. This all-new groundbreaking family of rangefinders features SIG SAUER’s proprietary LightWave DSP Gen II rangefinder engine with extended range XR technology, integration with the BaseMap app, onboard Applied Ballistics capabilities, and complete configurability with all SIG SAUER Electro-Optics BDX devices.

“The new KILO5K can range reflective targets up to 5,000 yards, trees up to 2,500 yards, and deer up to 2,000 yards,” said Andy York, President, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics. “In an industry first, these rangefinders allow users to range a tree, rock or deer and instantly drop waypoints into the BaseMap app to help navigation to that target, integrated BDX technology provides ballistic solutions out to 800 yards with Applied Ballistics Ultralite or will sync with external devices featuring Applied Ballistics Elite, and the K-Series now include a complete suite of onboard environmental sensors for real-time ballistic solutions.”

The KILO5K 7 x 25 mm laser rangefinder monocular features the LightWave DSP Gen II engine with multiple target modes: Extended Range (XR) for distant targets, Fog mode to cut through the fog, rain, and snowy conditions, as well as First, Best and Last target modes. The rangefinder incorporates a vivid red segmented OLED display which provides range to target, elevation holdover and wind holds. All KILO K-Series rangefinders leverage Low Energy / Long Range Bluetooth 5.x for multipoint Bluetooth connections and improved connectivity to BDX enabled riflescopes and sights. The KILO5K ships with a black/grey carry pouch and lanyard.

The KILO K-Series rangefinders work with BaseMap to provide remote waypoints on ranged targets and can be fully configured with the SIG SAUER BDX App. BaseMap is the industry-leading mobile and desktop mapping application providing hunters and outdoorsmen the tools and knowledge they need to plan, navigate, and share their outdoor adventures with easy-to-use, cutting-edge technology like 3D maps, Smart Markers, unlimited offline mapping, live location sharing, and much more.

“We are extremely proud to bring remote marker technology to the BaseMap app with SIG SAUER Electro-Optics as our partner. Their dedication to both quality and innovation has proven why they continue to be the leader in the rangefinder and optics market. Having the ability to remotely mark the location of any distant object with accuracy through your rangefinder provides the outdoorsman options and advantages they’ve never had before; it’s one of those features you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it, and we are excited to partner with SIG SAUER Electro-Optics to make it happen,” added Jeff Balch, CEO, BaseMap, Inc.

KILO5K 7 x 25 mm Rangefinder:

Reticle: Circle with milling grid

Display: Red segmented OLED, with Lumatic automatic brightness capability

Field of View: 6.78”

Eye Relief: 15mm (minimum)

Laser divergence: 1.3 MRAD

Run Time: 4000 Ranges Minimum

Waterproof Rating: IPX-4

Overall Length: 4.4 inches

Overall Height: 3 inches

Overall Width: 1.3 inches

Weight (w/magazine): 7.5 oz.

MSRP: $779.99

The SIG SAUER Electro-Optics KILO5K 7x 25 mm laser rangefinder is now shipping. To learn more about the KILO5K laser rangefinder monocular, or watch the product video, visit sigsauer.com.

