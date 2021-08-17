Smith & Wesson Launches New M&P12 Shotgun

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson announced today that it has introduced a new, bullpup-style pump action shotgun: the M&P®12. Designed for home protection, the new M&P12 shotgun is packed with features in a compact, maneuverable package. The M&P12 is chambered for 12 gauge 3” shells but is able to accept a combination of standard 2 ¾”, 3” magnum, and mini-shell loads, offering the user a variety of load options to best suit their needs. The M&P12 also features complete ambidextrous controls, an M&P grip, picatinny-style rail, and more.

Kyle Tengwall, Vice President of Marketing, said, “Smith & Wesson has a long, storied history of making handguns for self-defense, yet no conversation around personal protection can be complete without mentioning the 12 gauge shotgun. With the introduction of the new M&P12, Smith & Wesson is able to offer our consumers a personal protection product in a variety of categories: pistol, revolver, rifle, and shotgun. Today, we’re excited to unveil the M&P12 – a new category introduction for Smith & Wesson, and a firearm that’s purpose-built for protection and a blast to shoot at the range.”

The M&P12 shotgun is built on a reliable, pump-action platform with two independent magazine tubes that feature load assist buttons to simplify loading and unloading. Each tube can hold up to 7 rounds of standard 2-3/4” shells, or up to 6 rounds of 3” magnum shells. Mini-shells can also be utilized for maximum ammo adaptability. Magazine tubes are easily selected using a simple, push button selector, providing the operator with a visual cue of which magazine tube is feeding the barrel.

The M&P12 features fully ambidextrous controls, utilizing an oversized action release that can be engaged from either side of the firearm as well as the familiar AR-style ambidextrous safety selector. Hallmark M&P features can be found throughout the shotgun, including the new M&P grip with four interchangeable palmswell grip inserts to customize fit for the user. The M&P12’s bullpup design delivers maximum maneuverability with an overall length of 27.8”, as well as M-LOK® slots on the barrel shroud to easily accessorize with lights, lasers, and more. The M&P12 shotgun ships with both modified and cylinder choke tubes, four palmswell grip inserts, a 15” cable lock, choke tube wrench, & hard plastic, foam-lined case.

The MSRP on the new M&P®12 shotgun is $1,165. To learn more, click here.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.