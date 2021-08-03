Spartan Armor Systems Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor: Toughest & Lightest Yet VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Tucson, Ariz. (Ammoland.com) – Spartan Armor Systems, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, announce the toughest and lightest body armor yet with the Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor, made at the Spartan Armor Systems facility in Arizona.

Wearing a typical Level IV ceramic body armor plate, weighing in at 7 to 8 lbs. can be incredibly taxing, especially when the situation requires operating in active and stressful hostile engagements. With the Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor plate, no one has to sacrifice safety for a lightweight alternative. The strike-face is made with one of the toughest materials known to man, boron carbide, and can easily destroy .30-06 M2 AP rounds upon impact. The lightweight UHMWPE backer catches the remaining bullet fragments preventing any penetration or secondary spall injury to the operator.

Unlike some ceramic body armor plates that only offer an 8” x 10” interior protected area, the Ares offers full edge-to-edge protection with a 9.5” x 12.5” shooters cut profile in a highly compatible ESAPI sizing to maximize the operator’s choice in plate carriers. Using a multi-curve design provides additional comfort, especially during extended duty use.

Spartan Armor Systems lightest and toughest yet; the Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor plate is covered with 1000 Denier Cordura® material and features the Ares embroidered logo. Designed to protect law enforcement, security contractors, military, first responders, and concerned civilians, the Ares has been tested and verified to meet NIJ 0101.06 level IV standards for advanced threat protection and safety.

Spartan Armor Systems Ares Level IV Body Armor Specifications:

Threat Protection: Armor Piercing Rifle Rated Up To .30-06 M2 AP.

Armor Piercing Rifle Rated Up To .30-06 M2 AP. NIJ 0101.06 Rating: Laboratory tested and verified to meet NIJ 0101.06 level IV standards.

Laboratory tested and verified to meet NIJ 0101.06 level IV standards. Material Composition: Boron Carbide Ceramic & UHMWPE

Boron Carbide Ceramic & UHMWPE Plate Size: 9.5” x 12.5” ESAPI

9.5” x 12.5” ESAPI Protection Area: 9.5” x 12.5”

9.5” x 12.5” Weight: 6.1 lbs.

6.1 lbs. Thickness: 1.2”

1.2” Plate Quantity: Two (2) Plates Included

Two (2) Plates Included Curve Profile: Multi-Curve

Multi-Curve Cut: ESAPI (Shooters Cut)

ESAPI (Shooters Cut) Armor Type : Stand Alone

: Stand Alone Exterior: 1000D Cordura® with Embroidered Logo

1000D Cordura® with Embroidered Logo Warranty: Guaranteed against manufacturer defects five years from the date of purchase.

Guaranteed against manufacturer defects five years from the date of purchase. Origin: Made in the U.S.A – Manufactured by Spartan Armor System in Tucson, AZ.

Check out Spartan Armor Systems’ Ares Level IV Ceramic Body Armor online and learn more about the product by viewing this video at the top of the page.

Keep up to date with Spartan Armor Systems on their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

About Spartan Armor Systems:

Spartan Armor Systems’ mission is to provide first responders and civilians with the affordable, reliable body armor protection they deserve. Spartan Armor Systems is one of the premier body armor and tactical gear suppliers in the United States, with high-quality armor plates, body armor, reactive targets, and more. Spartan Armor Systems specializes in NIJ-compliant body armor and manufactures level III, level III+, and level IV threat protection. Spartan Armor Systems’ signature product is the Spartan™ AR500 Omega™ and AR550 ballistic steel body armor with Spartan Armor’s Encapsaloc™ fragmentation coating that provides rifle-rated protection at a fraction of the cost of traditional