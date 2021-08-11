States Issuing National Shooting Sports Month Proclamations

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- August is National Shooting Sports Month and more states are joining in on the celebration! National Shooting Sports Month was developed by NSSF to celebrate, share and invite newcomers and grow participation in shooting sports. State legislatures and governors are celebrating too, issuing proclamations of their own to mark the shooting sports in their states.

This list will be updated throughout August 2021

Alabama

Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey signed an official proclamation for the Yellowhammer State. Last year, the firearm and ammunition industry employed more than 6,600 jobs and generated nearly $1.2 billion in economic impact. All told, recreational shooting and hunting activities in Alabama generated more than $15.1 million in Pittman-Robertson funds to aid in wildlife management and conservation projects.

Arizona

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed a proclamation as well. Arizona is home to more than 3,000 firearm and ammunition industry jobs, encompassing a more than $1.4 billion economic footprint. The Grand Canyon State received back more than $20 million in Pittman-Robertson funds.

Arkansas

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an official National Shooting Sports Month proclamation. Gov. Hutchinson’s proclamation celebrated the 7,113 jobs supported by the firearm industry, including a 2020 economic impact of more than $1.6 billion. Hunters and sport shooters in Arkansas supported conservation efforts by buying firearms and accessories, leading to $11.5 million Pittman-Robertson funds for wildlife management and conservation projects.

Colorado

In Colorado, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a National Shooting Sports Month official proclamation recognizing the positive impacts of the shooting sports and hunting industries. Gov. Polis celebrated the $1 billion economic footprints the firearm and ammunition industry brings to the state. Colorado also received more than $15 million in Pittman-Robertson funding to aid in wildlife management and conservation projects.​​​​

Georgia

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a National Shooting Sports Month official proclamation highlighting the firearm industry. Gov. Kemp celebrated the $2.1 billion economic impact the shooting sports supports in Georgia, which employs nearly 11,000. The Peach State received more than $21 million in conservation funding through Pittman-Robertson and the hunting and shooting sports are enjoyed by millions of Georgia residents every year.

Idaho

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little signed an official proclamation to celebrate NSSM in the Gem State. The hunting and shooting sports industries had an economic impact of more than $1.3 billion in 2020 in Idaho. The industry also supported conservation and wildlife management efforts in the state by generating more than $18 million in Pittman-Robertson funds returning to Idaho last year.

Indiana

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb celebrated National Shooting Sports Month by signing an official proclamation highlighting the industry in the Hoosier State. Indiana is home to more than 6,100 industry-related jobs and touts an economic impact of more than $917 million. The state also received more than $11.4 million in Pittman-Robertson funds back in 2020 for wildlife and conservation projects.

Kansas

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed a National Shooting Sports Month proclamation too. The Sunflower State is home to nearly 4,800 jobs and the industry touts an $804 million economic footprint, generating more than $12.7 million in Pittman-Robertson funds back.

Maryland

In Maryland, Republican Governor Larry Hogan signed an official proclamation celebrating NSSM. Each year, hundreds of thousands of Marylanders participate in hunting and recreational shooting activities that generate millions of dollars in economic impact and wildlife management funding for the Old Line State.

Mississippi

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves celebrated the Magnolia State’s hunting and shooting sports traditions by signing an official proclamation marking National Shooting Sports Month. Mississippi is a major contributor to the success of recreational shooting and hunting by employing more than 4,800 jobs related to the activities. The firearm industry’s economic impact contributed over $900 million to the state’s economy in 2020. Mississippi also received more than $10 million last year in Pittman-Robertson funds to support conservation and wildlife management projects.

Missouri

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation for National Shooting Sports Month celebrating the 11,300 jobs and $1.6 billion impact Missourians had by participating in hunting and shooting sports. The Show-Me State also received more than $17.8 million in Pittman-Robertson funds for wildlife and conservation projects.

Nebraska

Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an official National Shooting Sports Month proclamation. Gov. Ricketts highlighted the $650 million economic impact the industry has in the state. Nebraska received $9 million in Pittman-Robertson funds in 2020, supported by shooting sports enthusiasts purchasing firearms, ammunition, hunting supplies, and licenses.

Ohio

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine celebrated the Buckeye State’s hunting and shooting sports traditions by signing an official proclamation marking National Shooting Sports Month. Ohio is a major contributor to the success of recreational shooting and hunting by employing more than 12,000 jobs related to the activities. The firearm industry’s economic impact contributed over $1.7 billion to the state’s economy in 2020. Ohio also received more than $13.5 million last year in Pittman-Robertson funds to support conservation and wildlife management projects.

Oklahoma

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma signed an NSSM proclamation for the Sooner State, celebrating the more than $536 million economic impact the industry had in the state and more than 4,500 jobs. 2020 meant more than $17 million Pittman-Robertson funds went back to the state.

South Carolina

South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed an official proclamation celebrating NSSM too. More than 7,900 South Carolinians are employed in the hunting and shooting sports industry, which had a $1.3 billion impact on the state’s economy last year. The Palmetto State also received more than $9 million in Pittman-Robertson funds back in 2020.

South Dakota

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem signed an NSSM proclamation highlighting the $350 million impact the industry has on the state’s economy and praising the $10 million in Pittman-Robertson funding South Dakota received in 2020.

Tennessee

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a National Shooting Sports Month official proclamation recognizing the positive impacts of the shooting sports and hunting industries. Gov. Lee highlighted the strong firearm history, traditions, and culture in Tennessee and celebrated the 7,800 industry-related jobs and $1.07 billion economic footprints the industry brings to the state. Tennessee also received more than $19 million in Pittman-Robertson funding to aid in wildlife management and conservation projects.

Texas

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed an official proclamation to celebrate National Shooting Sports Month in the Lone Star State. Texas is home to more than 26,000 industry-related jobs and the economic impact from sportsmen and women in the state generates $4.6 billion.

Utah

Utah’s Republican Governor Spencer Cox also signed an NSSM official proclamation. Hunting and recreational shooting activities in the Beehive State generate millions of dollars to the economy and help wildlife and conservation projects by generating millions of dollars back in Pittman-Robertson funds.

West Virginia

West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice celebrated the hunting and shooting sports traditions by signing an official proclamation. In West Virginia, Gov. Justice highlighted the $194 million economic impact the industry generates, including employing more than 1,600 West Virginians. More than $6.8 million Pittman-Robertson dollars went to West Virginia in 2020 to aid with conservation and wildlife management projects.

Wisconsin

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed a proclamation for Wisconsin and highlighted the $19.6 million Pittman-Robertson funds the state received in 2020, as the hunting and shooting sports activities are enjoyed by millions each year in the Badger State.

Wyoming

In the Cowboy State, Republican Governor Mark Gordon signed an NSSM official proclamation celebrating the strong hunting and shooting heritage in Wyoming. Each year hundreds of thousands of residents participate in recreational shooting and hunting activities. These activities are all part of the rich history, tradition, and culture in Wyoming.

Be sure to check out NSSF’s resources and information to celebrate National Shooting Sports Month, welcome new recreational shooters, and reinvigorate those looking to get back into the shooting sports. August is the perfect time to Let’s Go Shooting!

