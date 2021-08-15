Ammo InStock: STV Technology Scorpio 9mm 124Gr Ammunition 250Rd Case $99.99 INSTOCK

|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
Own A Gun? Make Sure you are Covered. Legal Defense for Self-Defense.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has in stock and shipping 250 round cases of STV Technology Scorpio 9mm 124Gr Ammunition for $107.99 a box. Your shipping satisfaction may vary. They also have 1000 round cases for $399.99 on the same page.
STV Technology Scorpio 9mm 124Gr Ammunition
STV Technology AS9A: STV Technology manufactures extremely high-quality ammunition and uses premium components to provide exceptional performance at a value price. This 9mm ammunition utilizes precision-manufactured shell cases featuring a proprietary surface treatment optimized for high volume range sessions with the performance and functionality shooters have come to expect. This 124 GR 9mm FMJ bullet is safe for use in all firearms and on all ranges.
Specifications:
- Caliber: 9mm
- Bullet Weight: 124 grain
- Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket
- Muzzle Velocity: 1,181 FPS
- Muzzle Energy: NA
- Case Type: Brass
- Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable
- Corrosive: No
It is loaded with non-corrosive boxer primer and clean-burning powder. Brass Cased, Boxer Primed, Fully Reloadable, New Production Ammunition.
Ammo InStock: STV Technology Scorpio 9mm 124Gr Ammunition 250Rd Case $99.99
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
She gave me crabs, herpes, and syph, all in one night.
Just another gouging deal, imported ammo at a jacked up price. Think they are having a shortage overseas, nope as it would not sold here at a get rich quick gouging price.
That’s a reasonable price considering the current supply and demand climate. The cost will go down when people pause buying them at these priceslong enough to replenish the supply.
Slowdown in buying will drive prices down sooner. But also, a current high panic demand & resulting high prices, upward-ratcheting levels of fear and gun ownership and therefore increased base demand, expectation of similar or increasingly frequent future panic demand & price surges that last for years…all incentivize investment in production capacity & stocks, which surge or shift the supply curve out and mitigate panic demand-curve surges. For the same reason it’s wise for the Ant gun owner to invest in a large stock of ammunition for personal use, sale, trade or gift to Grasshoppers in the bad times, it’s… Read more »
“Meanwhile the MBA ammo manufacturer Grasshopper who focuses only on the good times and buzz phrases, and on the last time he got burned by stupidly over-producing, makes the opposite mistake and misses out…That is, until he makes the first mistake again, and so on.” That’s the beauty of the system we still have. People with master’s degrees in Econ can attempt to raise capital and start companies with a strategy of building some unspecified amount of inventory and holding it for fickle consumers for some unspecified amount of time and hope their returns (that factor in the time value… Read more »
Gee thanks, but I’m committed to & profitably invested elsewhere, and I have a large enough stock for the winter. With an MBA myself from a top school, I’m confident I know what MBAs are really worth, and I’m in a better position to judge micro & macroeconomic opportunity than some talking head triumph of mediocrity & herd-think on a squawk box who’s afraid of his own shadow, didn’t have the brains to flee NY or CT while the fleeing was good, afraid of the stove because he burned himself last time he used it.
Maybe someone else will exploit the opportunity you have identified. Perhaps Dogma Factor – he strikes me as a savy fellow who can take advantage of a market inefficiency that has been out in the open for decades that others refuse to jump on.
Mildly curious – who is this:
“than some talking head triumph of mediocrity & herd-think on a squawk box who’s afraid of his own shadow, didn’t have the brains to flee NY or CT while the fleeing was good, and is afraid of the stove because he burned himself last time he used it.”
Your case against manufacturers investing in any excess capacity or stock, however reasonable or minimal, works against gun owners increasing & maintaining stocks of ammo – also an investment. A goal of “just in time” manufacturing with meagre or no stocks is futile & lame in an industry facing increasingly frequent & lengthy periods of high-profit opportunity afforded by occasional panics. To the extent they refuse to have reasonable capacity to build & maintain reasonable stocks to mitigate panics, or to quickly ramp up, they not only miss out on years of panic profits, they destroy long-term demand, forcing prudent… Read more »
Good – I appreciate the civil conversation.
The capacity was there in 2017, 2018, and 2019 for firearm owners to buy as much as they wanted to build their inventories.
The business model of a manufacturer holding inventory instead of the consumer has not been adopted by any significant manufacturer, but maybe someone will give it a go. I would be interested in seeing just how much inventory they would be willing to hold and for how long, before cutting production to equal current demand.
I agree. It shouldn’t be a choice between massive overproduction & angry board/shareholder meets vs missing out on massive hikes from a thin margin to a very fat one, even on billions of rounds. There’s got to be a reasonable & prudent middle ground. e.g., what would it cost in capacity, wages, interest, storage, security etc to produce & store a billion rounds for 1, 2, 3 years for the civilian market during panics? Surely little compared to the profit when you get to sell them during a panic. Seem to me it’s not all wage cost either. I seem… Read more »
They only need to hold ammo until next Presidential election. C’mon Man we see it every time. lol
Arny, why didn’t you buy several railcars of ammo in 2019 so you could sell it in 2020? Instead of complaining about prices you would be celebrating. When Dogma Factor starts an ammo company, you and Terry could go work for him. By the third year after an election, it would finally dawn on you why ammo companies don’t hold inventory for consumers. If your company actually survived until the next ammo panic and you had mountains of inventory (that you somehow financed), maybe you would then get what you want – government price controls. Sometimes people get what they… Read more »
P.S. Will/TEX whipped through (not to be confused with Will Rogers, so I counteracted for you.
It’s a worldwide market Dogma Factor.
Absent constraints, manufacturers will sell in those markets where they make the greatest returns.
The demand in the US caused the US price to increase – of course non-US companies are shipping to the US. Just think how bad it will be if Biden bans more types of ammo importation – the price for ammo in the US will increase.
You have it stuck in your mind that you are entitled to $0.08 per round 9mm and you argue from there, ignoring everything else.
Do you view all other products the same way?
Take hope in the words of Chauncey Gardener: “Growth has its season. There are spring and summer, but there are also fall and winter. And then spring and summer again. As long as the roots are not severed, all is well and all be well.” “In a garden, things grow. But first, they must wither; trees have to lose their leaves in order to put forth new leaves, and to grow thicker and stronger and taller. Some trees die, but fresh saplings replace them.” Know-Nothing Grasshoppers like you are as guilty for high panic prices as Dems, RINOs & LoLibertarians.… Read more »
I have used STV ammo in the past, it’s good stuff and good re-loadable brass. Made in the Czech republic. Comparable to S&B or Magtech.