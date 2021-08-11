The Key Advantages of EOTECH’s Holographic Weapon Sights

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- EOTECH’s Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS®) are among the most elite optics in the world. Selected by USSOCOM and battle tested, EOTECH’s combination of technology and rugged build quality offer proven advantages to all who use them.

The most significant advantage the HWS offers is extremely fast target acquisition. It allows for maximum situational awareness by providing a unique rectangular heads-up display that supports target engagement with both eyes open that maximizes the user’s peripheral vision and situational awareness. Its unlimited eye relief allows the user to position the sight anywhere on the firearm and allows for off-axis usage where proper cheek weld or sight alignment isn’t possible.

The HWS offers other significant advantages over typical red dot sights. Because it is powered by a laser diode instead of an LED, the HWS offers the smallest aiming point in the industry. This, combined with the large outer ring, often known as the “donut of death”, provides unparalleled speed in engaging targets, while offering unmatched accuracy for a 1X optic. This advantage is compounded when the reticle is viewed under magnification. The aiming dot does not magnify in size like it does on LED-driven red dots. The user maintains the small 1MOA dot but now with a target that is magnified 3-5 times in size. This allows for more precise shots downrange.

Additionally, the holographic reticle is perceived by the shooter to be projected at the target, allowing focus on both the target and the reticle, whereas a red dot forces the user to shift focus back-and-forth from near to far – reticle to target. Holography also allows EOTECH to develop all types of reticle options including multi-dot ballistic solutions, stadia and ranging reticles, and solutions specific to unique platforms like less lethal or grenade launchers.

HWS models feature more brightness settings than most red dots to better adapt to all lighting situations and some models offer brightness levels compatible with night vision. All units are powered by commonly found AA or CR123 batteries and include a battery check indicator and a user-controlled auto-shutdown of four or eight hours to ensure power won’t be wasted.

Lastly, the HWS is built like a tank. Its integrated mounting base eliminates the need for rings, spacers, and screws that all have the potential to fail. The optics housing is protected by a ruggedized, aluminum hood, capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of battle. In fact, the HWS glass can be shattered or covered in mud, snow or rain and still function reliably and maintain zero. — no other sight does this!

The EOTECH HWS line offers a variety of features like mounting options, iron sight co-witness heights, NV compatibility and colors. To explore more, please visit eotechinc.com.

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures and markets the original Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS), and designs and distributes Vudu® rifle optics, thermal and night vision systems, and laser devices. EOTECH’s full line of professional-grade optics is trusted by the world’s tier-one professionals to deliver unparalleled speed, accuracy, and reliability. Since 1996, EOTECH Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) have been designed, developed and manufactured in the US. In 2016, EOTECH expanded its optics line by introducing the Vudu line of premium magnified optics designed to cater to the most sophisticated of users.Our exacting standards demand continued focus on product quality, not quantity, ensuring that the highest specifications are not only met, but exceeded. Every optic manufactured is treated as if it will be the one that will face a life and death situation. When there are zero margins for error, there is only one clear choice – EOTECH.

For more information, please visit WWW.EOTECHINC.COM