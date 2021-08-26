The Voodoo Behind The EOTech Vudu Rifle Scopes

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- While Vudu is relatively new compared to its parent company, EOTech, it has built a rock-solid reputation in the optics world. It has very quickly become the go-to-optic among precision shooters, hunters, and operators- and with good reason!

There’s a kind of magic at work in a Vudu rifle scope. A long list of drool-inducing features and tough-as-nails construction somehow come together to create a precision amalgamation that is surprisingly affordable for a top-notch rifle optic. The recipe behind EOTech’s line of Vudu rifle scopes creates a heady brew of durability, precision, and versatility. Every scope is engineered and built to withstand the most rugged use and toughest conditions while also meeting the precision and performance demands of today’s serious precision shooters.

The body of every Vudu scope is cut from a solid piece of aircraft-grade aluminum and has a hard-anodized, durable finish. This combination provides clear advantages in the field, protecting the internal glass from water, fog dust, and grime. All Vudu scopes are shock-resistant and can take a serious beating.

Vudu riflescopes offer both first-focal-plane and second-focal-plane models to suit all shooting applications. From low power variable optics (LPVO’s) designed for quick and accurate target acquisition to medium and high powered rifle scopes that include a bullet drop and wind hold solutions, the Vudu scope line has it covered.

Vudu lenses set the standard in scope design with superior optical clarity and shooter-friendly features. All scopes feature the highest-quality multi-coated, super-clear XC™ High-Density glass that provides incredible light transmission and color reproduction. This allows for exceptional edge-to-edge clarity and resolution.

With Vudu’s illuminated scope reticles that include either glass-etched or fiber-optic illumination solutions, shooters will find target acquisition in any lighting condition fast and absolute. With simple push-button operation and ten brightness levels, it can adapt to any situation, and a 2-hour auto-shutoff feature ensures the batteries won’t be drained when stored. Plus, etched reticles mean the scope can be used during daylight hours, without the illumination feature.

Vudu’s one-piece eyepiece makes transitioning from low to high magnification easy and fluid. The included removable throw lever is easy to locate and allows shooters quick magnification changes. Vudu’s surgically precise turret systems allow shooters to re-index to zero after sighting in their optic, allowing for confident windage and elevation adjustments in the field to ensure critical shots hit their mark when it matters most.

With the variety of models currently available and a host of reticles to choose from, there’s a special brew that’s perfect for every shooter. For more information, visit www.eotechinc.com.

About EOTECH

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, EOTECH® designs, manufactures, and markets the original Holographic Weapon Sight (HWS), and designs and distributes Vudu® rifle optics, thermal and night vision systems, and laser devices. EOTech’s full line of professional-grade optics is trusted by the world’s tier-one professionals to deliver unparalleled speed, accuracy, and reliability. Since 1996, EOTech Holographic Weapon Sights (HWS) have been designed, developed, and manufactured in the US. In 2016, EOTECH expanded its optics line by introducing the Vudu line of premium magnified optics designed to cater to the most sophisticated of users. Our exacting standards demand continued focus on product quality, not quantity, ensuring that the highest specifications are not only met, but exceeded. Every optic manufactured is treated as if it will be the one that will face a life and death situation. When there are zero margins for error, there is only one clear choice – EOTECH.

For more information, please visit WWW.EOTECHINC.COM