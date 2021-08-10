This Week on Shooting USA – USPSA Race-Gun Nationals

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s high-speed pistol competition with open and limited guns at the USPSA Race-Gun Nationals. Both divisions show the incredible evolution of the John Browning original design for the 1911, to include high-capacity magazines with 21 or more cartridges, plus optics and compensators for the Open Division guns. The enhancements add up to the fastest competition times for the competitors at the top of the sport.

Plus, a profile of the new Schuemann Z company, continuing the tradition of machining the highest quality pistol barrels.

Then, young Bunker Trap shooters are developing Olympic potential after developing their own Bunker Trap range.

And, Julie has a Pro Tip to help you shoot around cover. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA.

Shooting Ranges and Competitions are open and happening. Grab some of your ammo stash and get out there shooting again. And wherever you go, Stay Armed in dangerous times.

