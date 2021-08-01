Versacarry Adds New Delta Carry IWB Holster ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The new Delta Carry IWB holster from Versacarry® gives users added comfort with minimal added size. The combination of comfort without adding bulk makes the Delta Carry IWB a great option for users to carry their firearms securely.

The Delta Carry Inside the Waistband (IWB) holster utilizes a raised protective backing. This prevents contact from the firearm to the user. The backing is also padded to add even more comfort when carrying.

The interior of the Delta Carry Holster is soft foam which will not only help hold the firearm in place, but it also prevents any damage to the finish of the firearm.

Constructed with a hybrid leather/foam build, the Delta Carry is made to last years of use. The holster also features the easy on/off belt clip that gives stability to the holster while still making it easy to wear and removable.

The new Delta Carry IWB Holster comes in four sizes 1,2,3 & 4 to fit many popular handguns.

The MSRP for the Delta Carry IWB is $35.00

Versacarry Delta Carry IWB Holster features:

Inside the Waistband Holster

Raised Protective Backing

Ultra-Plush Padded Back

Easy On/Off Clip

Soft Interior to Protect Finish

Minimal Size with Maximum Comfort

Hybrid Leather/Foam Construction

Left-Hand Models Available

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting-related products. For more information visit www.versacarry.com.