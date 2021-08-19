Winchester Signs Extension as Official Ammunition of SCTP

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester announces its extension through 2024 as the official ammunition of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP).

“Winchester continues to demonstrate industry leadership with its commitment to the growth of the shooting sports and organizations like SCTP,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “The SCTP leadership, coaches and young athletes drive excitement into the shooting sports. It’s a model we are proud to support.”

The shooting sports continue to see an unprecedented level of participation in 2021, with perhaps none growing quite as fast as SCTP.

“It has certainly been an interesting year for our program, but we have adapted and kept kids shooting all across the United States,” said Tom Wondrash, national executive director for SCTP. “The overall support provided by Winchester Ammunition is unprecedented and certainly appreciated. Our athletes and coaches on the SCTP International Team are excited to have the Winchester Ammunition brand and products as part of the team’s events. We greatly value the support of Winchester Ammunition and depend on it to continue reaching youths and recruiting them into the shooting sports.”

SCTP has had incredible success establishing youth shooting teams across the country, recruiting a very diverse group of young individuals and teaching them how fun the shooting sports are. Winchester has supported this mission from the beginning but in recent years has committed to the highest level of sponsor support. Winchester has provided such consistent and meaningful support that the SCTP has given them the exclusive title as the official ammunition of the Scholastic Clay Target Program.

Led by over 3,500 coaches, more than 18,000 young athletes compete through SCTP, which is part of the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation, an educational-athletic organization that exists to introduce school-age youths to the shooting sports and to facilitate their continued involvement.

Winchester also stakes claim as the official ammunition of the SCTP International Team, which is comprised of the top 15 SCTP youth shooters across the country in the international disciplines.

About Winchester Ammunition

Winchester is the largest small caliber ammunition enterprise in the world and the leader in delivering innovative ammunition products to hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement and the U.S. Warfighter. The 155-year-old Winchester brand is built on integrity, hard work and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.