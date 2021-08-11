With Cuomo Resignation, Gun Owner Attention Turns to Replacement

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York after a series of sexual misconduct accusations has turned a spotlight on his lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, who will become the first woman to lead the state in its 233-year history,” Reuters reported Tuesday. “Hochul, a former Democratic congresswoman who has served as lieutenant governor since 2015, will take over from Cuomo until his third four-year term in office ends in December 2022.”

Will it make any difference as far as New York’s relentless attacks against gun owners go? The report offers one instance where she separated herself from the pack:

“Hochul has described herself as an ‘independent Democrat.’ In 2012 she was one of 17 Democrats who joined with Republicans in finding U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress for withholding some documents related to a failed gun-running investigation known as Operation Fast and Furious.”

That’s certainly different.

OK, but does it mean she’s less likely to be openly hostile to the right to keep and bear arms? Will she continue her predecessor’s efforts to sue gun manufacturers? Will she be able to exert influence on Attorney General Letitia James’ monomaniacal obsession to destroy the National Rifle Association?

Will she want to?

The On the Issues political positions website just adds to the confusion: It documents Hochul claiming the “State Senate is too afraid of the NRA to vote on a red flag bill.” It then ventures into cognitive dissonance territory by revealing she was given “a top rating by NRA.”

The ubiquitous three-letter acronym beginning with a “W,” followed by a “T” and “F,” and ending with a question mark comes to mind. Is she going to be our pal?

“Kathy Hochul has a proven record of defending the Second Amendment,” former NRA political honcho Chris Cox said back in 2012. “Because of her strong support of our rights, Hochul has earned an ‘A’ rating and endorsement from the NRA-PVF.”

The thing is, Hochul only admitted to being “a staunch advocate for sportsmen,” and to wear an old truism to death, the Second Amendment isn’t about duck hunting. You’ll forgive me if “streamlining” prior restraint permits and easing up on some Fudd infringements don’t strike me as top grade-earning show-stoppers.

Then again, we’re talking Chris Cox here, and what I’ve seen from the guy over the years makes it so that really doesn’t surprise me. (My response to those who want to see him take over NRA: Are you people out of your minds?) And remember, when it comes to political astuteness about female New York politicians, NRA once endorsed Kirsten Gillibrand, and look how she turned out.

So is anyone really surprised to see Hochul and Gillibrand sharing a podium to advance the Democrat agenda? And being a smart and ambitious politician, she’s making sure Nancy Pelosi knows she’s a team player, as well as “the Big Guy” himself.

You don’t advance in the ranks unless they believe you’re a loyal soldier.

There’s no reason outside of wishful thinking to believe Hochul will have any incentive to involve herself in rolling back infringements. There’s every reason to believe she will be ready to exploit highly-publicized abuses with guns to advance both the citizen disarmament agenda and her own career.

The best gun owners can hope for is that it won’t be a pressing priority unless something comes up, and she’ll be so in over her head and busy trying to keep from being overwhelmed that she’ll keep her focus on other things. But if you think she’ll live up to her 2012 rating and “defend the Second Amendment” because of her “strong support for our rights,” have I got a bridge for you.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.