Yesterday’s Gone, and We Can’t Get It Back – Lonesome Dove Walker Revolvers

Fredericksburg, Texas (Ammoland.com) – Cimarron Firearms, recognized as the leader in quality and authenticity in Old West replica firearms, proudly introduces the Lonesome Dove Walker revolvers in .44, honoring the best-selling, Pulitzer Prize winning novel about the end of the Old West from author Larry McMurty. The Lonesome Dove tetralogy, set in the final glory years of the American frontier introduced the American public to two iconic Texans, Capt. Augustus McCrae and Capt. Woodrow F. Call, both retired Texas Rangers living out their golden years in a small dust bowl of a border town called Lonesome Dove. Running a boarding stable, the Hat Creek Company and Livery Emporium, the pair decide to take one last great adventure that pits them against outlaws and heroes, ladies and ladies of the night, Indians and settlers while driving cattle from Texas to the Montana Territory.

The Walker .44 was the authentic standard-issue Texas Ranger pistol. Cimarron Firearms has designed and embellished the Lonesome Dove replicas with great attention to detail. The Lonesome Dove Walker .44 features a 9-inch barrel in a charcoal blue finish, a white engraved cylinder, and case-color hardened finish on the frame and hammer. The trigger guard and grip frame are in brass, with a steel backstrap, and finely figured walnut grips sporting a cartouche. The guns are authentically marked, one with “Capt. Augustus McCrae, Texas Rangers Frontier Battalion” down the backstrap and his Texas Ranger Division “E Company No. 120” on the left side of the frame and barrel, and the other with “Capt. Woodrow F. Call, Texas Rangers Frontier Battalion” and “E Company No. 119.” MSRP is $739.70.

“Larry McMurty, a born and bred Texan, wrote some of the most thought provoking and award-winning books and screenplays, all with Texas as the back drop. His series, ‘Lonesome Dove,’ set in the waning days of the Old West, paid tribute to the strength of the men and women that made the West their home,” Mike Harvey, founder and CEO of Cimarron Firearms said. “And since it is our mission to create seriously authentic replicas, I decided to honor this novel with the actual types of guns a Texas Ranger would have been issued, and not necessarily what Hollywood could dig up in their stock room. Hence, our homage to the Lonesome Dove story is also an homage to the Texas Rangers, who carried the powerful Walker .44 revolver.”

